'Tibet Stands With India': Tibetans Protest Outside Chinese Consulate In Canada's Toronto

Amid the on-going tensions between India and China, the Regional Tibetan Youth Congress in Canada on Tuesday staged a protest against China outside the Chinese consulate in Toronto. The protesters were seen holding placards that read "Jai Hind", and "Boycott Made in China". They were seen raising slogans such as "Tibet stands with India", and "Thank You Indian Army."

Earlier last week, Canadian Indians had taken to streets and staged a protest outside the Chinese Consulate office in Vancouver against China. The protesters were seen holding placards that read "Back off China", "Stop Killing Indians", "We stand with India", among the others.

India bans Chinese products

Meanwhile, in a big move, India on Monday banned 59 Chinese Apps including TikTok, stating that it received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of these apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data in an unauthorized manner to servers that have locations outside India. According to the government, the decision has been taken to protect the "sovereignty of Indian Cyberspace and to ensure the interests of crores of Indian mobile users."

This move comes amid the escalating tensions between the two countries after the violent face in the Galwan Valley where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred. 76 others had also suffered injuries in the clash, in which hundreds of soldiers from both sides are said to have engaged. China also suffered an estimated 35+ casualties, though it hasn't disclosed precise details.

