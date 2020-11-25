CDC Thanksgiving: Everything You Need To Know About This Year Rules And Guidelines

The CDC Thanksgiving this year has laid down a few rules to ensure people get to celebrate the festival while maintaining safety. The cases for Coronavirus have been rising and therefore certain CDC guidelines have been implemented to ensure a safe and joyous celebration. According to the CDC Gov, here are a few basic guidelines one must comply with to ensure utmost safety for their family and friends this Thanksgiving.

CDC Thanksgiving 2020: Everything you need to know

CDC Thanksgiving guidelines

The CDC Govt has also mentioned certain rules for those travelling to visit their loved ones during this festive season. According to the portal, the people who have been exposed or have contracted COVID-19 will not be allowed to host or participate in gatherings. This category includes people, who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, Have symptoms of COVID-19, are waiting for the test results or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in a span of 14 days. Besides that, the CDC has also called for citizens to be cautious of the elder individuals, as they possess a higher risk of being infected. Thus the CDC has requested citizens to ensure a safe thanksgiving by considering the above basic guidelines set by them.

CDC Travel on Thanksgiving

The CDC Govt lists a few Guiding Principles that one would need to take into consideration while celebrating Thanksgiving. The portal lists the level of risk into four categories. The lowest Risk category comprises of Virtual meetings and gatherings. Thus the CDC suggests that to keep risk at the lowest one must consider celebrating virtually this year. Following comes the More Risk, Higher Risk and Highest Risk category. In the “More Risk” category people from different households in the neighbourhood have been listed. Those not wearing masks or not maintaining 6 feet distance possess this category of risk. Further on the “Higher Risk” category comprises of people coming in t visit outside the local area. People coming from the outside station can be listed in this category. The “Highest Risk” category persists with the individuals flying in from other countries or gathering in large numbers.

