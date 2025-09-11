Celebrate National Video Game Day 2025 With These Nostalgic Games From The '90s

National Video Game Day emphasises the celebration of the cultural, technological, and social impact of video games by honouring their history, fostering community among gamers, and recognising the ongoing innovation and creativity in the industry. This year, it will be observed on September 12, 2025.

However, now that gaming has evolved into a full-blown multi-billion-dollar market, it seems like many of us have forgotten those good old classics that millennials grew up with as kids.

Here are the five popular games that will take you back to the 90s:

Mario

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Well, who doesn't remember this classic 90's game, which featured a plumber named Mario? This video game was one of the first games that introduced the concept of gaming to Indians. This game revolves around Mario trying to save a princess.

Tekken

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Tekken was one of the first arcade games that arrived in India. Following the success of Tekken, its multiple versions were also introduced in India, and one of them was released in 2017, which was named Tekken 7.

Duck Hunt

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Composed by Hirokazu Tanaka, Duck Hunt is a 1984 light gun shooter video game. In this game, you were supposed to shoot with the NES Zapper light gun at the moving ducks down with your mouse. As a result, you earn points to advance to the next level.

Road Rash

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Road Rash was known for its aggressive motorcycle combat racing, gritty graphics, and licensed soundtracks. The game was developed by Electronic Arts, which allowed players to fight opponents and evade police while competing in illegal street races.

Midtown Madness

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest