National Read A Book Day 2025: How To Cultivate A Reading Habit?

Books play a vital role in our lives. They help us nurture, contribute to personal growth, expand knowledge, foster empathy and provide a gateway to be creative. But have you ever wondered if there is a specific day for celebrating reading a book? Yes, National Read A Book Day is observed annually on September 6. This day encourages people to pick up a book, enjoy the diverse benefits reading offers and expand your knowledge.

What is the significance of National Read A Book Day?

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

National Read A Book Day highlights the cognitive, emotional and social benefits of reading, such as boosting imagination and memory, reducing stress, expanding knowledge and fostering empathy.

How to become a good reader?

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

In these times, many people find reading difficult due to multiple reasons. Lack of time or interest may be contributing factors.

Here are some daily routines and methods that you can add to your life to become a good reader, as per the publication of BlueRoseONE:

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Set Clear Reading Goals: You can develop a deliberate attitude to reading and increase your enjoyment and comprehension of the topic by outlining your goals.

Create a Reading Schedule: Set up a particular time for reading each day that will help you create a routine, which ultimately promotes discipline and consistency.

Eliminate distractions: Eliminate all distractions so that you can concentrate and become more involved with the content. You can choose a quiet place or use noise-cancelling headphones for a peaceful environment.

Diversify Your Readings: To avoid boredom and improve your comprehension, you can experiment with different genres, subjects, i.e. by reading fictional, non-fictional, essays, poetry and even graphic books. This will help to open your mind to fresh concepts and develop your capacity for empathy and critical thinking.

Active Reading Techniques: Instead of flipping through the pages, it is recommended to make notes about the summary and pose questions. This method will not only improve understanding but also encourage more meaningful connections with the subject matter.

Practice Speed Reading: Practicing speed reading helps to develop better reading habits, as this ability helps to absorb a lot of information in shorter amounts of time. This will improve your comprehension and memory.