Celebrate World Laughter Day Watching These Evergreen Marathi Comedy Movies

World Laughter Day is an annual event celebrated worldwide reportedly to create awareness about laughter and its health benefit. This year, World Laughter Day will be celebrated on May 3. Ideally, on World Laughter Day, people come out in large groups and spend the day in public spaces laughing and mingling with each other. However, due to coronavirus scare, celebrating World Laughter Day in the public is difficult. Nonetheless, one can spend the World Laughter Day watching comedy films with their families. Here are some evergreen Marathi movies to watch on World Laughter Day to tickle your funny bone.

Also Read | Best Marathi Movies From 'Fatteshikast' To 'Hirkani' That Released In 2019

Marathi movies to watch on World Laughter Day:

Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi (1988)

The Sachin Pilgaonkar directorial is appreciated for its comedy timing and impressive performances by its cast. The movie stars Ashok Saraf, Lakshmikant Berde and Sachin Pilgaonkar in the lead. The Marathi movie is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Gammat Jammat (1987)

The movie, starring Sachin Pilgaonkar, Ashok Saraf and Varsha Usgaonkar in the lead, narrates the tale of two friends, who kidnap a wealthy businessman's daughter to extort money in exchange. The Sachin Pilgaonkar directorial was very popular, especially for its song- Ashwini Ye Na, sung by legendary singer Kishore Kumar. The popular Marathi movie is currently streaming on Eros Now.

Also Read | Marathi Movies In 2019 That Cannot Be Missed At Any Cost

De Dana Dan (1987)

The movie, starring Mahesh Kothare, Lakshmikant Berde, and Nivedita Joshi- Saraf in the lead, narrates the tale of a Police constable, who is gifted with magical powers after he meets with an accident. The Mahesh Kothare directorial was lauded for its intriguing narrative and performances from its lead characters. The Marathi movie is currently streaming on Zee5.

Pak Pak Pakaak (2005)

The movie, starring Nana Patekar and Narayani Shastri in the lead, narrates the tale of a young boy who befriends a ghost that changes his life for good. The Gautam Joglekar directorial was praised by the critics and audience alike, especially for Nana Patekar's comic timing. The movie is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read | Upcoming Marathi Movies That You Need To Watch Out For In 2020

Navri Mile Navryala (1984)

The movie, starring real-life couple Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar in the lead, narrates the rib-tickling comedy tale of two servants and their boss. Interestingly, the real-life couple fell in love with each other on the sets of this film, reveals a media report. The movie is currently streaming on MX Player.

Other Marathi Comedy movies to watch on World Laughter Day:

Amchya Sarkhe Amhich (1990)

Gadhvache Lagna (2006)

Aga Bai Arrecha! (2004)

Also Read | 'Harishchandrachi Factory', 'Sairat': Marathi Movies To Watch On Netflix Amid Lockdown