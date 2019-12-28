Marathi Movies In 2019 That Cannot Be Missed At Any Cost

Marathi cinema is one of the regional cinemas that have evolved over the years. The cinema accounts for some of the finest films that have been driven by good content and known to be the perfect entertainment for the audience. The Indian film industry has experienced growth with films like Sairaat, Natrang, and many more. 2019 has been a good year for the Marathi industry as it saw some of the most brilliant films. Here is a list of some of the finest Marathi movies from the year 2019 that you can never get tired of watching.

Fatteshikast

Fatteshikast is a Marathi historical period drama film that is directed by Digpal Lanjekar. The film is produced under the banner of Almonds Creations. It features Chinmay Mandleka, Mrinal Kulkarni, Sameer Dharmadhikari. It is set in the period of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It was praised for its storyline and direction. It released on November 15, 2019. The music of the film is composed by Devdutta Manisha Baji.

Anandi Gopal

Anandi Gopal released on February 15, 2019. The movie features Lalit Prabhakar and Bhagyashree Milind in lead roles. It is a biographical drama that chronicles the life of Anandibai Joshi, who studied medicine at the Woman's Medical College in Pennsylvania in the late 19th century and went on to become one of the first female physicians in India. It is directed by Sameer Vidwans. The movie did a good business at the box office and it was also well-received by the audience.

Ye Re Ye Re Paisa 2

Ye Re Ye Re Paisa 2 is an Indian Marathi language comedy-drama film directed by Hemant Dhome and bankrolled by Ameya Vinod Khopkar, Purple Bull Entertainment, Trance VFX Studios Pvt Ltd, and Panorama Studios. The film stars Sanjay Narvekar, Anand Ingle, Pushkar Shrotri and Mrinal Kulkarni, Aniket Vishwasrao and Smita Gondkar in supporting roles. It released on August 9, 2019.

Dokyala Shot

Shivkumar Parthsarthy's Dokyala Shot released in March 2019. It is a story about a Marathi boy who suffers a head injury which results in him losing his memory. Post the accident, his friends find out that he has no clue about his impending marriage. The movie features Anand Alkunte and Omkar Govardhan in lead roles.

