Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 1: Who Is Maa Shailputri? Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Significance

Chaitra Navratri begins on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar and usually falls in March or April. This year, it begins on March 22 and ends on March 30. The nine-day festival also marks the arrival of the spring season. During Chaitra Navratri, each day is dedicated to the nine avatars of Goddess Durga, and on the last day, people celebrate Ram Navami – Lord Ram’s birth. Devotees celebrate Chaitra Navratri by fasting for nine days, performing puja, and by dressing up in the nine colours of Navratri.

The nine forms are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.

Goddess Shailputri is worshipped on Day 1

The first day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Shailputri, who rides a bull with a trishul (trident) in her right hand and a lotus in her left. She is also known as Hemavati. According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Shailputri is the daughter of the Himalayas. Her name is derived from two words, shail meaning mountain, and putri meaning daughter.

According to Drik Panchang, one can seek the goddess' blessings by chanting 'Om Devi Shailputryai Namah'.

Shubh Muhurat for Chaitra Navratri Day 1

On the first day of Chaitra Navratri, the Ghatstaphana muhurat is from 06:23 AM to 07:32 AM. The auspicious muhurat falls on the pratipada tithi which began at 10:52 PM on March 21 and will end at 08:20 PM on March 22.

Puja Vidhi for Chaitra Navratri Day 1

On the auspicious occasion, devotees worship Goddess Shailputri to seek her blessings. The nine-day ritual starts with Ghatstaphana. A mud pot with navadhanya seeds is kept in the temple. Other than this, a kalash filled with Ganga jal, few coins, supari, raw rice, and turmeric is placed in the temple. The kalash is covered with five mango leaves and a coconut. Devotees can light an oil lamp and keep flowers, fruits, and sweets near Goddess Shailputri.

Chaitra Navratri Day 1 Significance:

Goddess Shailputri governs the Moon, the provider of all fortunes and prosperity. It is believed that any bad effect of the Moon can be overcome by worshipping this form of Adi Shakti. Her colour is white and denotes purity, innocence, peace and calmness.

Chaitra Navratri Day 1 Mantra:

1) Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah.

2) Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Shailaputri Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah.

3) Vande Vanchhitalabhaya Chandrardhakritashekharam

Vrisharudham Shuladharam Shailaputrim Yashasvinim.