Chaitra Navratri 2023: Ghatasthapana, Main Puja Samagri List

Chaitra Navratri begins on 22 March this year, following the 9-day auspicious cycle ending on 30 March. For the purpose of offering prayers to all 9 forms of Goddess Durga, knowing what preparations need to be made in advance is important. Having all required materials on hand will ensure a seamless experience as the Goddess is welcomed.

Things to keep in mind for Ghatsthapana

The Ghatsthapana will first and foremost require a mud-based or copper vessel with a broad enough opening to hold the coconut. The leaves surrounding the coconut need to be ashok tree leaves, mango leaves, peepal tree leaves, fig leaves and banyan tree leaves. Additionally, one also needs to have on hand beetle nuts, mauli, ittar, garlands and red flowers. A clean red cloth, gangajal, some sandalwood, a coconut, doob grass, incense sticks and a coin is also required. One also needs to have on hand 7 types of grain, namely - barley, moong, rice, sesame seeds and foxtail millets. Beetle leaves, cardamom and cloves are the final requirements for the ghatsthapana.

Main puja samagri

The puja samagri list features a few recurring items from the list of items needed for ghatsthapana. However, it is recommended that both sets of items be kept separately to ensure a seamless puja experience. The puja samgri includes sandalwood, kalava, sindoor, haldi, a coconut with water present in it, gulal, mehendi, ittar and camphor. The 'akhand jyoti' needs a wick, ghee, oil and cotton for it to keep burning. The havan kund on which the fire will be lit requires mango wood. Fruits, sweets, five kinds of dry fruits, red flowers and a separate diya needs to be kept aside as offerings.

Goddess Durga's 'solah shringar'

The solah shirngar involves an elaborate but straightforward list of 16 items offered to Goddess Durga for her adornment. These include bindis, sindoor, maang tika, earrings, nose ring, kajal, mangalsutra, a red dupatta, red bangles, mehendi, arm bands, a haathphool, a kamarband, payal and toe rings.

This year Goddess Durga is said to arrive on a boat, making the occasion all the more auspicious. This signifies a good rain season followed by a strong harvest.