Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 2: Who Is Goddess Brahmacharini? Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi

Chaitra Navrati began on March 22 and will end on March 30. Devotees observe Chaitra Navratri by fasting for nine days, performing puja, and by dressing up in the nine colours of Navratri. The nine forms of the goddess are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. After worshipping Goddess Shailputri on the first day, devotees will worship Goddess Brahmacharini on day 2.

Who is Goddess Brahmacharini?

After the formation of Kushmanda, Goddess Parvati was born in Daksha Prajapati's house. In this form, the goddess was a Sati and her unmarried form is worshipped as Goddess Brahamcharini. She wears white garb, walks barefoot and carries Rudraksh mala (rosary) in her right hand and Kamandal (a utensil filled with water) on her left. The rudraksh rosary in her hand symbolises her penance to attain Lord Shiva as her husband during her forest life. On the other hand, the utensil symbolises how she only had water and nothing else during the last years of her penance.

Shubh muhurat on Chaitra Navratri Day 2

As per the Drik Panchang, the Shubh mahurat for the second day began at 08:20 pm on March 22 and will end at 06:20 pm on March 23. The Braham muhurat will be observed from 4:48 am to 5:35 am, and the Abhijit muhurat will begin at 12:04 pm and continue till 12:52 pm.

Puja Vidhi for Chaitra Navratri Day 2

Devotees worship Goddess Brahmacharini and Lord Shiva together. They observe fast and offer Jasmine flowers, rice and sandalwood in a kalash. Devotees can also do abhishek with milk, curd and honey. A special prasad made up of sugar is also offered to the Goddess. The devotees can chant 'Om Devi Brahamcharininyai Namah.'