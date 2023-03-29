Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 8: Who Is Goddess Mahagauri? Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi 

The auspicious nine-day festival of Chaitra Navratri began on March 22 and will end on March 30. Devotees observe the event by fasting for nine days, performing puja, and dressing up in the nine different colours of Navratri. The nine manifestations of Goddess Durga are worshipped on each day during the festival.

They are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. The eighth day of Chaitra Navratri is known as Asthami or Durgaashtami.

Who is Goddess Maha Gauri?

According to Indian mythology, the eighth day of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Mahagauri, who rides a bull and has four hands. She holds a trishul (trident) and damru in her right and left hands respectively. Her other hands are in Abhay mudra and Varada mudra. The Goddess is also known as Vrisharudha and governs the planet, Rahu. She symbolises purity, serenity, and tranquility.

Shubh Muhurat on Chaitra Navratri Day 8

As per the Drik Panchang, the Shubh muhurat for the eighth day began at 07:02 PM on March 28 and will end at 9:07 PM on March 29.

Puja Vidhi for Chaitra Navratri Day 8

On the auspicious day of Ashtami, devotees start their day with Mahasnan (a special bath) to get rid of impurities. They worship Goddess Mahagauri by placing her idol on a chowki (square table) and offering flowers and sweets.

The devotees also perform Kanya Pujan, also known as Kanjak by welcoming nine young unmarried girls into their houses. These nine girls are considered as the divine manifestations of Goddess Durga.

The devotees tie kalhawa (a holy thread) on the girls' wrists, put tilak on their foreheads, and wash their feet. They also serve them a special prasad or bhoj comprising puri, halwa, and kaale channe. The devotees can chant Om Devi Mahagauri Namah.