Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 9: Who Is Siddhidatri? Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi

The nine-day festival of Chaitra Navratri began on March 22 and will end today (March 30). Devotees observe the event by fasting for nine days, performing puja, and dressing up in the nine different colours of Navratri. The nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped on each day during the festival.

They are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. The last and ninth day is dedicated to Goddess Siddhidatri. This day of Chaitra Navratri is known as Navami or Maha Navami.

Who is Goddess Siddhidatri?

According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Durga appeared in the form of Siddhidatri when all the deities were praying to the Goddess. Goddess Siddhidatri, who rides a lion and has four hands, blessed all the deities with a boon that Goddess Durga will come to rescue them from demons.

Her name is derived from two words 'siddhi' and 'datri' meaning the one who fulfills all the desired wishes of her followers. She bestows all types of accomplishments and governs the planet Ketu.

Shubh Muhurat on Chaitra Navratri Day 9

As per the Drik Panchang, the Shubh Muhurat for the ninth day or Navami began at 09:07 PM on March 29 and will end at 11:30 PM on March 30.

Puja Vidhi for Chaitra Navratri Day 9

On the auspicious day of Navami, devotees of Goddess Siddhidatri start their day with Mahasnan (a special bath) to get rid of impurities. They worship the Goddess by placing her idol on a chowki (square table). Devotees should offer sesame seeds and Jasmine flowers to Goddess Siddhidatri. The devotees can chant 'Om Devi Siddhidatriya Namah.'