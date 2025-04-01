Chaitra Navratri 2025 Day 4: Why To Worship Maa Kushmanda? Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And More

Chaitra Navratri 2025 has begun, and each day, we worship a different avatar of Goddess Durga. On the fourth day, Maa Kushmanda is worshipped. She is known as the creator of the universe, symbolised by a radiant smile bringing life. Ku" means little. "Ushma" means warmth or life energy. "Anda" means cosmic egg, So her name, Kushmanda, means "creator of a little cosmic egg," representing prosperity, health and courage. The festival will conclude on April 7. Towards the end of the festival, we celebrate the birth of Lord Rama, known as Ram Navami.

Why do we worship Maa Kushmanda on day 4 of Chaitra Navratri?

She is the fourth incarnation of Goddess Durga and is considered the source of all the power from Niddhis and Siddhis. Her idol shows her carrying Kamandal, Kamal, Dhanush, Amrit Kalash, Jap Mala, Chakra and Gada in her hands.

Chaitra Navratri Day 4: Shubh Muhurat

Panchami Tithi Begins - 02:32 AM on April 2

Panchami Tithi Ends - 11:49 PM on April 2

Chaitra Navratri Day 4: Colour

On this day, devotees must wear royal blue to seek prosperity and peace.

Chaitra Navratri Day 4: Puja Vidhi

Wake up early in the morning, take a holy bath and wear fresh clothes. Offer red chuniri, sindoor, bangles, kajal, bindi, anjklets, perfume, nose pin and other shringaar items of goddess. In prasad, offer malpua to seek her blessings.

Chaitra Navratri Day 4: Mantras

Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah॥

Surasampurna Kalasham Rudhiraplutameva Cha।

Dadhana Hastapadmabhyam Kushmanda Shubhadastu Me॥