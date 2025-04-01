Chaitra Navratri 2025 Day 4: Why To Worship Maa Kushmanda? Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And More

Updated April 1st 2025, 17:52 IST
Chaitra Navratri 2025 has begun, and each day, we worship a different avatar of Goddess Durga. On the fourth day, Maa Kushmanda is worshipped. She is known as the creator of the universe, symbolised by a radiant smile bringing life. Ku" means little. "Ushma" means warmth or life energy. "Anda" means cosmic egg, So her name, Kushmanda, means "creator of a little cosmic egg," representing prosperity, health and courage. The festival will conclude on April 7. Towards the end of the festival, we celebrate the birth of Lord Rama, known as Ram Navami.
She is the fourth incarnation of Goddess Durga and is considered the source of all the power from Niddhis and Siddhis. Her idol shows her carrying Kamandal, Kamal, Dhanush, Amrit Kalash, Jap Mala, Chakra and Gada in her hands.
Panchami Tithi Begins - 02:32 AM on April 2
Panchami Tithi Ends - 11:49 PM on April 2
On this day, devotees must wear royal blue to seek prosperity and peace.
Wake up early in the morning, take a holy bath and wear fresh clothes. Offer red chuniri, sindoor, bangles, kajal, bindi, anjklets, perfume, nose pin and other shringaar items of goddess. In prasad, offer malpua to seek her blessings.
Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah॥
Surasampurna Kalasham Rudhiraplutameva Cha।
Dadhana Hastapadmabhyam Kushmanda Shubhadastu Me॥
During the Chaitra Navratri, many devotees come together to honour Goodness Durga and seek her blessing for well-being and prosperity. The celebration of Chaitra Navratri symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, meanwhile marking the beginning of spring and a new year.
