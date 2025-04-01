When Is Lakshmi Panchami? Know Shubh Muhurat, Fast Rituals And Significance Of The Festival

Updated April 1st 2025, 17:23 IST
Lakshmi Panchami falls during the first week of the Hindu New Year. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious day relates to the beginning of a Kalpa. According to Hindi Panchang, there are seven types of Kalpadi days in the year, such as Gudi Padwa/Ugadi and Akshaya Tritiya. This year, it will fall on April 2.
Date: April 1, Wednesday
Panchami Tithi Begins - 02:32 AM on April 2
Panchami Tithi Ends - 11:49 PM on April 2
On this day, Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, is worshipped. Also known as Shri Panchami and Shri Vrata, the day is also dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. Woshipping goddess on this day is considered very auspicious. Devotees observe fast and perform pija at their offices to seek blessings. They offer her flowers, sweets and other items. During puja, devotees can chant the mantra "Om Shreem Mahalakshmiyei Namaha".
Wake up early in the morning, take a holy bath and wear fresh clothes. Offer prayer to the goddess, chantra mantra before concluding the puja with an arti, offer sandalwood, flowers and rice. On this day, devotees donate valuables to Brahmins to seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.
On this day, married couples can perform a puja together for a happy and prosperous married life.
According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Lakshmi once disappeared into the cosmic sea and took with her the luxuries, strength and powers of the gods. This left the deities in shock, and they tried to search for her everywhere. On the advice of Dev Guru Brihaspati, Lord Indra embarked on penance, but with no luck. The other gods also joined the Lord Indra. Moved by their devotion, the goddess Lakshmi reappeared from her hiding and the day was Chaitra Shukla Panchami. This marked the beginning of the spiritual tradition.
