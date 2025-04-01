When Is Lakshmi Panchami? Know Shubh Muhurat, Fast Rituals And Significance Of The Festival

Lakshmi Panchami falls during the first week of the Hindu New Year. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious day relates to the beginning of a Kalpa. According to Hindi Panchang, there are seven types of Kalpadi days in the year, such as Gudi Padwa/Ugadi and Akshaya Tritiya. This year, it will fall on April 2.

Lakshmi Panchami 2025: Date & Shubh Muhurat

Date: April 1, Wednesday

Panchami Tithi Begins - 02:32 AM on April 2

Panchami Tithi Ends - 11:49 PM on April 2

Lakshmi Panchami 2025: Significance

On this day, Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, is worshipped. Also known as Shri Panchami and Shri Vrata, the day is also dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. Woshipping goddess on this day is considered very auspicious. Devotees observe fast and perform pija at their offices to seek blessings. They offer her flowers, sweets and other items. During puja, devotees can chant the mantra "Om Shreem Mahalakshmiyei Namaha".

Lakshmi Panchami 2025: Rituals

Wake up early in the morning, take a holy bath and wear fresh clothes. Offer prayer to the goddess, chantra mantra before concluding the puja with an arti, offer sandalwood, flowers and rice. On this day, devotees donate valuables to Brahmins to seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

On this day, married couples can perform a puja together for a happy and prosperous married life.

Lakshmi Panchami 2025: Vrat Katha