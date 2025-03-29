Chaitra Navratri 2025: Items You Should Avoid Buying During Vasanta Navratri

Chaitra Navratri is an auspicious Hindu festival observed every year at the onset of spring. This year, the nine-day festival kicks off on March 30 and will continue until April 7.

The nine days of the festival are a symbol of devotion, discipline and spiritual cleanliness. During this festival, devotees fast and pray to Maa Durga and her nine divine forms.

Check out the five items you must avoid buying during Chaitra Navratri

Avoid buying or savouring a non-vegetarian food during this time as Chaitra Navratri is considered a time for devotion, and encouraged to devoid attention from heavy energies. Avoid purchasing electronics and appliances, as it implies material indulgence. Avoid buying black clothes because legends say they invite negative and heavy energy. Avoid purchasing or borrowing sharp objects, as many believe it could result in discord in a relationship. Lastly, avoid regular grains and flour.

Chaitra Navratri 2025 calendar