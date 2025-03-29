Chaitra Navratri 2025: Items You Should Avoid Buying During Vasanta Navratri

Updated March 29th 2025, 13:52 IST
Chaitra Navratri is an auspicious Hindu festival observed every year at the onset of spring. This year, the nine-day festival kicks off on March 30 and will continue until April 7.
The nine days of the festival are a symbol of devotion, discipline and spiritual cleanliness. During this festival, devotees fast and pray to Maa Durga and her nine divine forms.
