Chaitra Navratri 2026: DYK Each Form Of Goddess Shakti Represents Different Colours? Know Their Significance

Chaitra Navratri 2026: It is a nine-day festival, which starts on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar, falling between March and April. Since the festival falls in Chaitra, the first month of the Hindu lunar calendar, it is called Chaitra Navratri. This year, it will begin from March 19 and conclude on March 27 with Rama Navratri. All nine days are dedicated to nine forms of Goddess Shakti, and each day is associated with a specific colour. Wearing colours according to the day brings prosperity. We have listed down the colours that you must follow during Chaitra Navratri.