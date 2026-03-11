Updated 11 March 2026 at 12:53 IST
Chaitra Navratri 2026: DYK Each Form Of Goddess Shakti Represents Different Colours? Know Their Significance
All nine days are dedicated to nine forms of Goddess Shakti, and each day is associated with a specific colour. Wearing colours according to the day brings prosperity and luck.
Chaitra Navratri 2026: It is a nine-day festival, which starts on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar, falling between March and April. Since the festival falls in Chaitra, the first month of the Hindu lunar calendar, it is called Chaitra Navratri. This year, it will begin from March 19 and conclude on March 27 with Rama Navratri. All nine days are dedicated to nine forms of Goddess Shakti, and each day is associated with a specific colour. Wearing colours according to the day brings prosperity. We have listed down the colours that you must follow during Chaitra Navratri.
Chaitra Navratri 2026: Shubh Muhurat
Ghatasthapana Muhurat - 06:52 AM to 08:08 AM
Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat - 12:22 PM to 01:11 PM
Pratipada Tithi Begins - 06:52 AM on Mar 19, 2026
Pratipada Tithi Ends - 04:52 AM on Mar 20, 2026
Meena Lagna Begins - 06:44 AM on Mar 19, 2026
Meena Lagna Ends - 08:08 AM on Mar 19, 2026
Chaitra Navratri 2026: Nine Forms Of Goddess Shakti
Day 1: Maa Shailaputri
Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini
Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta
Day 4: Maa Kushmanda
Day 5: Maa Skandamata
Day 6: Maa Katyayani
Day 7: Maa Kalaratri
Day 8: Maa Mahagauri
Day 9: Maa Siddhidatri
Chaitra Navratri 2026: Nine Colours And Significance
Day 1: Yellow - It signifies positivity and happiness.
Day 2: Green - It represents new beginnings, growth and prosperity.
Day 3: Grey - It symbolises the destruction of evil and balance.
Day 4: Orange - It represents energy, strength and enthusiasm.
Day 5: White - It represents peace and purity
Day 6: Red - It represents power and devotion.
Day 7: Royal Blue - It represents energy and wisdom.
Day 8: Pink - It signifies compassion and serenity.
Day 9: Purple - It symbolises transformation and ambition.
Chaitra Navratri is more popular in northern India, whereas in Maharashtra, it begins with Gudi Padwa, and in Andhra Pradesh, it begins with Ugadi. Every Navratri, the Goddess arrives on a different vehicle, and the situation for the next six months is predicted based on that vehicle. This time, Goddess Durga will arrive on a palanquin and depart on an elephant.
