Updated 10 March 2026 at 20:52 IST
Try These Exercises To Reduce Stubborn Fat In Your Things
Fat in the thigh area, especially in women, can ruin the appearance of the whole body. Moreover, since spot reduction is not possible a rounded workout plan and strict diet is necessary.
Due to today's hectic lifestyle, people have become so busy that they barely find time for themselves. Bad habits like sitting for long periods of time have led to weight gain and accumulation of body fat. Women particularly face trouble due to the increase in fat in their thigh area. Thick thighs completely ruin the body's shape. Obesity often makes it difficult to walk too. Even gymming and extreme diets don't yield the desired results sometimes. If you're also troubled by these issues, try these exercises at home as they gradually eliminate stubborn thigh fat.
Squats
Girls these days are increasingly worried about the stubborn thigh fat that persists despite repeated attempts. If you want to reduce fat, you should squats daily. It's easy to do, and you'll see results quickly. Squats not only build strength in the lower body but also tone legs.
Lunges
Lunges should be practiced at home for 10-15 minutes daily. They strengthen the muscles in your thighs and hips and help reduce fat. They're also very easy to do. If you do them daily, you'll see significant results.
Leg Raises
Leg raises can also be easily performed at home. Doing them daily has a significant impact on your body fat percentage. This exercise also helps in reducing thigh and abdominal fat and strengthens your core muscles.
Step-ups
Step-ups are also considered great for reducing thigh fat and overall body fat. If you're worried about overweight thighs, you should practice lunges daily at home.
Jumping Jacks
Doing jumping jacks can also be very effective in your overall fat loss journey. It can help reduce body fat and slim down your thighs. Simply stand up straight and jump, spreading your legs wide. It is considered a good cardio routine too.
Published On: 10 March 2026 at 20:52 IST