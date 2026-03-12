Chaitra Navratri 2026: Fasting Dos And Don'ts To Follow During Auspicious 9-Day Festival

Chaitra Navratri 2026: It is a nine-day festival dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga. The festival falls in the Chaitra month of the Hindu lunar calendar, falling between March and April. This year, it will begin from March 19 and conclude on March 27, with Rama Navami. Devotees observe this festival by fasting for nine days and eating non-vegetarian food. They offer puja to the goddess and read katha each day. While there are colours representing each form of Goddess Durga, similarly, there is a list of 'Dos and Don'ts' that devotees need to follow while fasting.

(A representative image | Freepik)

Chaitra Navratri 2026: Shubh Muhurat

Ghatasthapana Muhurat - 06:52 AM to 08:08 AM

Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat - 12:22 PM to 01:11 PM

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 06:52 AM on Mar 19, 2026

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 04:52 AM on Mar 20, 2026

Meena Lagna Begins - 06:44 AM on Mar 19, 2026

Meena Lagna Ends - 08:08 AM on Mar 19, 2026

(A representative image | Freepik)

Chaitra Navratri 2026: Fasting Dos and Don'ts

Fasting for nine days and praying to the goddess Durga brings prosperity and peace in your life. However, one needs to do it the right way to attain her blessings.

Dos

Replace regular table salt with Sendha Namak for cooking.

You can incorporate certain herbs and spices into your cooking, such as black pepper, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, cumin powder, green cardamom, ajwain, black peppercorns, and kokum.

Plain water, milk, buttermilk, freshly squeezed juice, sabudana, potato and water chestnut flour can be consumed while you are observing a fast.

Think of Goddess Durga when sitting ideally.

Don'ts

Avoid tamsik food, such as meat, eggs, onion, garlic or processed food.

Refrain from using mustard oil and sesame oil.

To honour the spiritual significance of fasting, keep your stomach half empty until the sunset sandhya aarti.

Avoid spices such as asafoetida, garam masala, mustard seeds, turmeric and fenugreek seeds.

Don't talk ill of anybody during this period.

(A representative image | Freepik)

Chaitra Navratri 2026: Nine Forms Of Goddess Shakti

Day 1: Maa Shailaputri

Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini

Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta

Day 4: Maa Kushmanda

Day 5: Maa Skandamata

Day 6: Maa Katyayani

Day 7: Maa Kalaratri

Day 8: Maa Mahagauri