Updated 12 March 2026 at 14:33 IST
Chaitra Navratri 2026: Fasting Dos And Don'ts To Follow During Auspicious 9-Day Festival
Chaitra Navratri 2026: Fasting for nine days and praying to Goddess Durga brings prosperity and peace into your life. However, one must do it the right way to attain her blessings.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Chaitra Navratri 2026: It is a nine-day festival dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga. The festival falls in the Chaitra month of the Hindu lunar calendar, falling between March and April. This year, it will begin from March 19 and conclude on March 27, with Rama Navami. Devotees observe this festival by fasting for nine days and eating non-vegetarian food. They offer puja to the goddess and read katha each day. While there are colours representing each form of Goddess Durga, similarly, there is a list of 'Dos and Don'ts' that devotees need to follow while fasting.
Chaitra Navratri 2026: Shubh Muhurat
Ghatasthapana Muhurat - 06:52 AM to 08:08 AM
Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat - 12:22 PM to 01:11 PM
Pratipada Tithi Begins - 06:52 AM on Mar 19, 2026
Advertisement
Pratipada Tithi Ends - 04:52 AM on Mar 20, 2026
Meena Lagna Begins - 06:44 AM on Mar 19, 2026
Advertisement
Meena Lagna Ends - 08:08 AM on Mar 19, 2026
Chaitra Navratri 2026: Fasting Dos and Don'ts
Fasting for nine days and praying to the goddess Durga brings prosperity and peace in your life. However, one needs to do it the right way to attain her blessings.
Dos
Replace regular table salt with Sendha Namak for cooking.
You can incorporate certain herbs and spices into your cooking, such as black pepper, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, cumin powder, green cardamom, ajwain, black peppercorns, and kokum.
Plain water, milk, buttermilk, freshly squeezed juice, sabudana, potato and water chestnut flour can be consumed while you are observing a fast.
Think of Goddess Durga when sitting ideally.
Don'ts
Avoid tamsik food, such as meat, eggs, onion, garlic or processed food.
Refrain from using mustard oil and sesame oil.
To honour the spiritual significance of fasting, keep your stomach half empty until the sunset sandhya aarti.
Avoid spices such as asafoetida, garam masala, mustard seeds, turmeric and fenugreek seeds.
Don't talk ill of anybody during this period.
Chaitra Navratri 2026: Nine Forms Of Goddess Shakti
Day 1: Maa Shailaputri
Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini
Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta
Day 4: Maa Kushmanda
Day 5: Maa Skandamata
Day 6: Maa Katyayani
Day 7: Maa Kalaratri
Day 8: Maa Mahagauri
Day 9: Maa Siddhidatri
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 12 March 2026 at 14:33 IST