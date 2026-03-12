Cooking Without Fire: Easy Indian Recipies To Try This Summer

As the summer heat intensifies across India, spending long hours in the kitchen can feel exhausting. On days when cooking feels like a herculean task, and ordering in is not an option, easy ‘cooking without fire’ recipes come to the rescue. These dishes require minimal preparation, rely on fresh ingredients, and help keep meals light and refreshing during the hottest months of the year. Perfect for busy days or when you simply want to avoid the stove, these no-cook Indian recipes are both nutritious and easy to prepare.

Fruit chaat

One of the most popular options is fruit chaat, a vibrant mix of seasonal fruits that is both hydrating and flavourful. Simply chop fruits such as watermelon, mango, apple, papaya and bananas. Toss them together with a squeeze of lemon juice, a pinch of black salt and roasted cumin powder. The sweet, tangy and slightly spicy flavours make it an ideal mid-day snack that also helps replenish lost fluids.

Dahi poha

Another simple yet filling dish is dahi poha. Unlike the traditional poha that requires cooking, this version uses soaked flattened rice mixed with chilled curd. Add chopped cucumbers, grated carrots, green chillies and coriander leaves for freshness. A handful of roasted peanuts or pomegranate seeds can enhance both the taste and texture. Light, cooling and nutritious, dahi poha works well as a quick breakfast or a light lunch.

Sprouts salad

If you are looking for a protein-rich option, sprout salad is a great choice. Combine sprouted moong beans with chopped onions, tomatoes and cucumbers. Season the mixture with lemon juice, chaat masala, salt and fresh coriander. Not only is this salad refreshing, but it is also packed with fibre, vitamins and plant-based protein, making it a healthy addition to your summer menu.





Paneer vegetable sandwich

Another easy dish is a paneer vegetable sandwich. Crumble fresh paneer and mix it with finely chopped capsicum, onions and coriander. Add salt, pepper and a spoonful of hung curd or mayonnaise to bind the mixture. Spread it on slices of whole wheat bread and top with cucumber or tomato slices. This quick snack is filling and requires no cooking at all.

Cucumber mint raita

You can also try cucumber mint raita, a cooling dish perfect for hot afternoons. Mix thick curd with grated cucumber, crushed mint leaves, roasted cumin powder and a pinch of salt. Served chilled, it helps soothe the body and supports digestion during the summer months.