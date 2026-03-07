Chaitra Navratri 2026: When Does The 9-Day Festival Begin This Year? Know Important Dates

Navratri falls four times a year—Magh, Chaitra, Ashadha and Ashwin. Navratri marks the beginning of the season of purity. Joy, enthusiasm and excitement builds up in the mind and the heart. According to astrologers, all power in the world resides in women or the feminine forms. Therefore, the Goddess is worshipped during Navratri. During the nine days of Navratri, different forms of the Goddess are worshipped. Each form bestows special blessings and removes planetary obstacles.

Chaitra Navratri 2026: Important dates to know

According to the Drik Panchang, this year Chaitra Navratri will begin on Thursday, March 19 and conclude on March 27. This festival is celebrated every year on the Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase) of the month of Chaitra. During this time, Goddess Durga is worshipped.

Chaitra Navratri 2026: Know the tithi

According to the Drik Panchang, the Pratipada Tithi of Chaitra month will begin at 6:52 am on March 19 and end at 4:52 am on March 20. According to the Udayatithi, Chaitra Navratri will be celebrated on March 19.

Chaitra Navratri 2026: Ghatasthapana shubh muhurat

On the first day of Navratri, Kalash Sthapana and Ghatasthapana are performed. On March 19, the auspicious time for Ghatasthapana will begin at 6:52 am and continue until 7:43 am. If someone is unable to perform Ghatasthapana during this auspicious time, there will also be an Abhijit Muhurat for Ghatasthapana, which will run from 12:05 pm to 12:53 pm. Goddess Durga will ride on this vehicle. Every Navratri, the Goddess arrives on a different vehicle, and the situation for the next six months is predicted based on that vehicle. This time, Goddess Durga will arrive on a palanquin and depart on an elephant.

According to astrologers, the arrival of Goddess Durga on a palanquin is not considered auspicious.

How to install the Kalash during Navratri?

Navratri helps control all aspects of life and problems. Light and sattvik food should be eaten during Navratri. Barley and water should be used in regular diet. Oil, spices, and grains should be consumed sparingly during these days. When installing the Kalash, put a coin in the water. Place a coconut on the Kalash, cover the Kalash with soil and sow barley. After that, light an eternal lamp near the Kalash.

