Chaitra Navratri 2026: When Is Ashtami And Navami? Know Kanya Pujan Shubh Muhurat And Rituals

Chaitra Navratri 2026: During this nine-day festival, nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped. Each day is dedicated to a form of the goddess. Devotees observe a fast to seek the blessings of the goddess. Some conclude the festival after eight days, celebrating Ashtami, while others continue until the ninth day, known as Navami. A significant ritual observed at the end of the festival is Kanya Pujan, which honours young girls. On this day, devotees offer them food and seek their blessings for prosperity, well-being, and peace in their homes.

Additionally, the Navami tithi during the Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month marks the birth of Lord Rama. He was born in Ayodhya, and on the last day of Chaitra Navratri, devotees celebrate Rama Navami. On this occasion, they offer prayers to Lord Rama and seek his blessings.

(A representative image | Freepik)

Ashtami and Navami 2026: Dates & Shubh Muhurat

This year, Ashtami will be celebrated on March 26, while Navami will be the following day, on March 27.

Mahashtami Kanya Pujan Muhurat 2026

Early Morning – 6:18 AM to 7:50 AM

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Mid-Morning – 10:55 AM to 1:59 PM

Navami Kanya Pujan Muhurat 2026

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Morning – 6:17 AM to 10:54 AM

Afternoon – 12:27 PM to 1:59 PM

(A representative image | Freepik)

Kanya Pujan 2026 Rituals

Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear fresh, clean clothes.

Prepare satvik meal - puri, chana and halwa.

Perform puja and havan at home and offer prasad to Goddess Durga.

Invite young girls to your home for the puja.

Welcome them by cleaning their feet with water and then offering them a place to sit.

Serve them hot puri, chana and halwa. You can also present them with small red coloured bangles and a red chunari.