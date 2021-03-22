Check Out These World Meteorological Day Quotes To Share With Your Social Circle

Every year March 23 is celebrated as World Meteorological Day. The marks the coming into force of the convention because of which the World Meteorological Organization was formed on March 23, 1950. According to a report in timeanddate.com, this day usually features various events such as conferences, symposia and exhibitions for meteorological professionals, community leaders and the general public. Aside from raising awareness about the issues facing our climate, many prizes for meteorological research are presented or announced either on March 23 or in the days leading up to it. The prizes include The International Meteorological Organization Prize, Professor Dr Vilho Väisälä Award and The Norbert Gerbier-Mumm International Award. Here are some Quotes on World Meteorological Day 2021.

World Meteorological Day Quotes

We do not see nature with our eyes, but with our understandings and our hearts.

Meteorological phenomena are observable weather events that illuminate and are explained by the science of meteorology. Let us celebrate this world meteorological day together.

A change in the weather is sufficient to recreate the world and ourselves. Happy world meteorological day.

It is hard not to stand in awe and enchantment with the beauty in which nature expresses itself. Happy world meteorological day.

God is the friend of silence. See how nature – trees, flowers, grass- grows in silence; see the stars, the moon and the sun, how they move in silence. Happy world meteorological day.

the overwhelming astonishment, the queerest structure we know about so far in the whole universe, the greatest of all cosmological scientific puzzles, confounding all our efforts to comprehend it, is the earth.

A sky without clouds is a meadow without flowers, a sea without sails. Happy world meteorological day.

Sunshine is delicious, rain is refreshing, wind braces us up, snow is exhilarating; there is really no such thing as bad weather, only different kinds of good weather.”

Image Source: Unsplash