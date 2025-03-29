Cheti Chand 2025: Who Was Saint Jhulelal? Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, History And Significance Of The Festival

Cheti Chand 2025: It is one of the important festivals for Sindhis, as on this day, they celebrate the birth anniversary of Ishtadeva Uderolal, the patron saint of Sindhis. The festival falls on the second day of Chaitra Shukla Paksha, and this year, it will be celebrated on March 30, one day after Gudi Padwa. Since, on this day, the New Moon becomes visible, it is known as Cheti Chand.

Cheti Chand 2025: Date & Shubh Muhurat

Date: March 30, Sunday

Cheti Chanda Muhurat - 06:38 PM to 07:45 PM

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 04:27 PM on March 29

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 12:49 PM on March 30

(A representative image)

Cheti Chand 2025: Significance

On this day, Sindhis worship water, which is the elixir of life. The day is celebrated with great pomp and fervour. They pray for forty days, a practice known as Chaliho. To mark the day, they observe a fast and make offerings. They eat fruits to break the fast.

Why do Sindhis worship Saint Jhulelal?

Saint Jhulelal was born during the 10th century in Sindh. It was during this time that the region came under the rule of the Sumras, who were tolerant of all religions. But Mirkshah was threatening them to convert to Islam or die. So all the Sindhis prayed to river God seeking his help from forced conversion. Their prayers were heard, and River God promised them that a divine child would be born in Nasarpur. Devaki and Ratanchand Lohano were blessed with a son named Saint Uderolal, also known as Jhulelal. Sindhis believe Jhulelal is God Varun.

(A representative image)