Chhath Puja 2020 Date: When Is Chhath Puja Being Celebrated This Year?

Chhath Puja 2020 is celebrated in India with great fervour and joy. It is primarily celebrated in the North Indian region. States such as Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and the Madhesh region of Nepal observe it. It is an ancient Vedic festival which is celebrated in India for a long time. Chhath Puja is done in honour of the solar deity Surya and his sister Shashti Devi (Chhathi Maiya). It is the only festival which is dedicated to Lord Surya who is also considered to be the source of all power. As the Chhath Puja 2020 is being celebrated, a lot of people have been wondering about the Chhath Puja 2020 date. For all the people who are curious to know about the Chhath Puja 2020 date, here is everything you need to know about it.

Chhath Puja 2020 date

The Chhath Puja begins on Chaturthi tithi of Kartik month. Lohanda and Kharna are done on the Panchami tithi. The main Chhath Puja is done on the Shashthi tithi and next day on Saptami the four days long festival comes to an end. Here is a look at the Chhath Puja 2020 date.

First Day

Chhath Puja 2020 started on November 18, 2020, i.e. yesterday on Wednesday. It begins in the Kartik Shukla Chaturthi date. Nahai Khay is done on this day.

Second Day

Chhath Puja 2020’s second day will be observed on November 19, 2020. The Lohanda and Kharna are being done today. The day takes place on Shukla Panchami in the month of Kartik.

Third Day

The main day in the Chhath Puja 2020 will be celebrated tomorrow on November 20, 2020. On this day the actual Chhath Puja is done. People perform the puja and rituals on this day to worship the Sun God and Shashti Maa. Chhath Puja happens on the Shashthi tithi of Kartik month.

Fourth Day

The last day of Chhath 2020 will be celebrated on Saturday, November 21, 2020. It takes place on Shukla Saptami tithi in the month of Kartik. Arghya is offered to the sun god at the time of sunrise on this day.

Chhath Puja history and Chhath Puja significance

It is considered that the festival is being performed for many years. The history dates back to the early Vedic period. Since then sages used to perform the prayers by exposing themselves to direct sunlight to get the energy and life force from sunrays. There are several other tales associated with the festival too. There is a greater significance of this festival as there is no idolatry involved. People solely observe fast and perform rituals to worship Shashti Maa and Sun God. It is also considered as nature friendly as people also worship nature and its elements.

Image Credits: Pixabay