Chhath Puja 2025: Can't Make It To Ghat? Simple Alternatives To Perform Rituals And Puja At Home

Chhath Puja is one of the most auspicious and sacred festivals celebrated in Hinduism. This year, the festival will be observed from October 25 to October 28, featuring four days of rituals and celebrations. The day honours the Sun God (the deity of health, prosperity, and truth) and Goddess Chhati (the divine feminine energy revered as the guardian of children, fertility and good health).

The rituals of Chhath puja are traditionally performed at the ghats (banks) of rivers and ponds. However, many people don't have access to rivers, ponds, or any other water bodies.

Here are some methods that you can perform at home to please Goddess Chhati:

Use a bathtub or pool

A small inflatable kiddie pool is a simple and effective way to set up a clean, private space. Fill it with water in an open area, such as your terrace or courtyard, and perform your rituals while standing inside it.

Use a large tub or basin

If you have a large bathtub or basin, you can use it for the ardhya ritual. Fill it with clean water, and stand inside or next to it while offering prayers to the sun.

Build a temporary pond

For a more traditional feel, use bricks to create a small, circular pond on your terrace or courtyard. Line it with a plastic sheet to make it waterproof before filling it with water.

Create a temporary ghat

Mix soil with water and form a circular enclosure on your terrace to hold water. Reinforce the boundary with bricks to create a mini-ghat and perform your puja.

