When Is Bhai Dooj 2025? Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Katha And More About Yama Dwitiya

Bhai Dooj 2025: It is one of the sacred Hindu festivals that celebrate the bond of brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters apply a tilak on their brother's forehead and pray for their prosperity and long life. Bhai Dooj is also known as Bhau Beej, Yama Dwitiya, Bhatra Dwitiya, Bhai Dwitiya, and Bhatru Dwitiya. This year, the day falls on October 23, Shukla Paksha of the month of Kartika.

Bhai Dooj 2025: Shubh Muhurat

Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time - 12:40 PM to 2:59 PM

Tilak Muhurat - 1:13 PM to 3:28 PM

Dwitiya Tithi Begins -08:16 PM on October 22, 2025

Dwitiya Tithi Ends -10:46 PM on October 23, 2025

Bhai Dooj 2025: Significance & Katha

It has mythological roots in two popular legends: One of Yamuna and her brother Yamraj (the god of death), and another of Lord Krishna and his sister Subhadra. According to Hindu texts, Goddess Yamuna invited her brother Yamraj to her home and performed a tilak ceremony. Impressed by her devotion, Yamraj granted a boon that any brother who visits his sister on this day for the tilak ceremony would be blessed with a long and prosperous life.

Bhai Dooj 2025: Puja Vidhi

Sisters should get up early, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

Observe a fast and perform puja of deities and make a crown out of cotton.

After completing the puja, apply a tilak on your brother's forehead and pray for his longevity.

It is believed that those who bathe in the Yamuna on this day are absolved of all their sins.

Bhai Dooj 2025: Wishes

Happy Bhai Dooj to the brother who fills my life with love and laughter.

May our bond grow brighter and stronger with every passing year.

Happy Bhai Dooj! May every diya you light bring happiness to your heart.

Happy Bhai Dooj to my dearest sibling; you make every celebration special.

Sending heartfelt blessings and endless love for Bhai Dooj.