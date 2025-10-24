Chhath Puja 2025: How To Observe Nirjala Vrat For Those Fasting For The 1st Time?

Chhath is one of the sacred festivals celebrated in India. Devotees during these festivities worship Goddess Chhati and Lord Surya (Sun) for longevity, prosperity and wellness. This year, the festival will begin on October 25 and conclude on October 28.

The celebration spans four days, with the 36-hour fast, known as Nirjala Vrat, being one of the strict observances. During this fast, primarily married women abstain from food and water, praying for the health and happiness of their families.

Here’s what you all need to know:

Chhath Puja Day 1: Nahay khay

On the first of the Chaath Puja, devotees should take a bath in the river or pond and then eat a simple meal.

Date- October 25, Saturday

Chhaath Puja Day 2: Kharna

Devotees on the second day of the Chaath Puja are supposed to fast all day and break it after sunset with an offering to Lord Surya and Goddess Chhati Maiya.

Date-October 26, Sunday

Chhaath Puja Day 3: Sandhya Arghya

On the third day of the festival, devotees gather at ponds or rivers before sunrise and stand waist-deep in water and offer Arghya (ceremonial offering of water or other materials) to the rising sun.

Date-October 27, Monday

Chhath Puja 2025 Day 4: Usha Arghya

On the last day of the Chhath Puja, Arghya is offered to the rising sun in the morning, and the 36 hours of fasting are completed after Arghya.

Date-October 28, Tuesday

It's important to ensure a healthy and successful fast during Chhath Puja. Here are some tips that you can follow:

Nutrient-rich diet: Before starting the fast, focus on a balanced meal that includes essential vitamins, minerals, and carbohydrates to help sustain your energy levels throughout the day.

Stay hydrated: Prior to fasting, drink plenty of water, coconut water, or juice to keep your body's fluid levels stable.

Limit caffeine intake: Avoid caffeine-heavy drinks, as they can cause dehydration, and sugary beverages, which can lead to energy crashes during fasting.