Updated 24 October 2025 at 17:52 IST
Chhath Puja 2025: How To Observe Nirjala Vrat For Those Fasting For The 1st Time?
During this fast, primarily married women abstain from food and water, praying for the health and happiness of their families.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
Chhath is one of the sacred festivals celebrated in India. Devotees during these festivities worship Goddess Chhati and Lord Surya (Sun) for longevity, prosperity and wellness. This year, the festival will begin on October 25 and conclude on October 28.
The celebration spans four days, with the 36-hour fast, known as Nirjala Vrat, being one of the strict observances. During this fast, primarily married women abstain from food and water, praying for the health and happiness of their families.
Here’s what you all need to know:
Chhath Puja Day 1: Nahay khay
On the first of the Chaath Puja, devotees should take a bath in the river or pond and then eat a simple meal.
Advertisement
Date- October 25, Saturday
Chhaath Puja Day 2: Kharna
Advertisement
Devotees on the second day of the Chaath Puja are supposed to fast all day and break it after sunset with an offering to Lord Surya and Goddess Chhati Maiya.
Date-October 26, Sunday
Chhaath Puja Day 3: Sandhya Arghya
On the third day of the festival, devotees gather at ponds or rivers before sunrise and stand waist-deep in water and offer Arghya (ceremonial offering of water or other materials) to the rising sun.
Date-October 27, Monday
Chhath Puja 2025 Day 4: Usha Arghya
On the last day of the Chhath Puja, Arghya is offered to the rising sun in the morning, and the 36 hours of fasting are completed after Arghya.
Date-October 28, Tuesday
It's important to ensure a healthy and successful fast during Chhath Puja. Here are some tips that you can follow:
Nutrient-rich diet: Before starting the fast, focus on a balanced meal that includes essential vitamins, minerals, and carbohydrates to help sustain your energy levels throughout the day.
Stay hydrated: Prior to fasting, drink plenty of water, coconut water, or juice to keep your body's fluid levels stable.
Limit caffeine intake: Avoid caffeine-heavy drinks, as they can cause dehydration, and sugary beverages, which can lead to energy crashes during fasting.
Ensure proper rest: Given the early morning and evening rituals, sufficient rest is essential. Resting during the day helps you maintain energy for these important ceremonies.
Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra
Published On: 24 October 2025 at 17:52 IST