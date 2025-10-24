DYK Chhath Puja Can Impact Marine Life? Know Ways To Protect It

Chhath Puja is one of the sacred festivals celebrated in India. This year, the festival will start on October 25 and conclude on October 28. During these days, devotees worship Lord Surya (Sun) and Goddess Chhati (the divine feminine energy) for long life, prosperity and wellness.

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Traditionally, Chhath Puja offers Arghya to deities near the banks of rivers, ponds, and lakes, which can have a significant impact on the environment. While many of the offerings, such as fruits and flowers, are biodegradable, they still accumulate and contribute to organic waste.

In addition to these, non-biodegradable materials, like plastic bags and synthetic decorations, often find their way into the water, posing a significant threat to fragile aquatic animals and disrupting the balance of the aquatic ecosystem.

Chhath Puja impact on aquatic life

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Reduction of oxygen: The accumulation of excess nutrients can reduce oxygen levels in water, threatening fish and other organisms that depend on an oxygen-rich environment.

Advertisement

Risk of entanglement: Plastic and other non-biodegradable materials persist in the ecosystem heavily, which puts aquatic animals at risk of entanglement.

Ecosystem disruption: The introduction of foreign substances (chemicals, sewage, industrial waste, etc) into water bodies can upset the natural nutrient balance, thereby negatively impacting the growth and survival of aquatic species.

Advertisement

How to tackle this problem?

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Participating in community clean-up drives: Getting involved with NGO's, environmental activities, and communities is an excellent way for individuals to contribute to water conservation efforts.

Waste segregation: When waste is properly segregated into biodegradable and non-biodegradable materials in the suitable bins. Local authorities can also organise regular waste collection drives to keep worship sites clean and reduce pollution risks.

Waste buyback and recycling: Innovative programs encourage people to return used material for recycling can reduce the load on the local waste system. Buyback initiatives, where small rewards are offered for returning non-biodegradable waste, can incentivise proper disposal and promote a circular approach to waste management.

How to protect aquatic life during Chhath Puja 2025

Awareness through digital platforms: In this contemporary era, social media is a powerful tool to encourage people. Online community workshops, posters and campaigns can educate the public on the importance of clean water bodies and their role in supporting biodiversity.