Chhath Puja 2026 Dates: When Is Nahay Khay, Kharna, Arghya, Parana And Significance Of The Four-Day Festival

Chhath Puja 2026: It is one of the auspicious festivals for Hindus, particularly for people in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. During this four-day festival, Lord Sun and Chhathi Maiya are worshipped. Devotees observe a fast and offer prayers for the long life and bright future of their children and family. The festival begins on the Chaturthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Kartika and concludes on the Saptami Tithi. This year, the festival will be celebrated from November 13 and conclude on November 16.

Chhath Puja 2026: Date-wise rituals

November 13, 2026 (Friday) – Nahay-Khaay

On the first day of the Chhath Puja, devotees start the celebration by performing the Nahay-Khaay (bathing and feasting) ritual. During this day, devotees take a bath in the river or pond and then eat a simple meal. On this day, people buy fruits and diyas (lamps) for the puja, and clean their households.

November 14, 2026 (Saturday) – Kharna (Lohanda)

On the second day, devotees fast all day and break it after sunset with an offering to the deities. Prasad is also given to Chhati Mata and shared with family and relatives.

November 15, 2026 (Sunday) – Sandhya Arghya

On the third day, devotees gather at ponds or rivers before sunrise and stand waist-deep in water and offer Arghya (ceremonial offering of water or other materials) to the rising sun.

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November 16, 2026 (Monday) – Usha Arghya & Parana

On the last day, Arghya is offered to the rising sun in the morning. Usha (Goddess Chhath) is believed to be the consort of Surya Dev. The 36 hours of fasting are completed after Arghya.

Chhath Puja 2026: Significance

Chhath Puja festival honours Surya Dev (the Sun God) and Chhati Maiya, seeking their blessings for health, prosperity and wellness. On this day, devotees clean their home, prepare traditional thekua, and offer sugarcane and colourful offerings to the God. Thousands of observers converge at riverbanks in the early morning and evening to perform puja and rituals.