Chhath Puja: Banks To Remain Closed Across Bihar, Jharkhand On November 10

Amid the celebrations of Chhath Puja across the country, the public and private sector banks in Bihar and Jharkhand will reportedly remain closed on November 10. As per reports, there will be a public holiday on November 11 for all the bank employees in Patna. Banks is bordering areas of eastern Uttar Pradesh might also remain closed.

Due to Chhath Puja, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have also announced a public holiday on November 10.

Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2

Chhath Puja is one of the most auspicious festivals to pray and please Surya Dev. The festival consists of four days celebration in which the God of the Sun is worshipped with utmost dedication and sincerity. This difficult fast is observed to thank the Sun for giving life and energy on earth. People also seek blessings from Surya Dev for their families, especially children. Women, who observe the fast, visit several places to offer Prasad and Arghya to Surya Dev. The women usually dress up in different traditional attires as they worship God. There are some colours considered to be auspicious on the festival. Here is a list of the auspicious colours women can wear for Chhath Puja 2021.

On November 8, the 'Nahai Khai' ceremony took place, followed by the 'Usha Arghya' ritual on November 11. (prayers to the rising sun). On November 10, the major ritual will be the presentation of 'Arghya' to the Sun God.

Toxic foam in Delhi's Yamuna river

Meanwhile, on the first day of Chhath Puja on Monday, devotees took a plunge in the Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj, which was covered in a thick coating of toxic foam. The residents expressed their plight given the river's water's quality. The toxic foam, according to experts, is caused by a high phosphate content caused by the flow of industrial pollutants such as detergents into the river. The river's ammonia levels have also been rising. Due to the general escalating amounts of pollution, the foam has been seen several times previously. On Twitter, people have been sharing photographs and videos of the toxic foam and criticising the Kejriwal government.

(Image: PTI)