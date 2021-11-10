Chhath Puja Gana 2021: Best Chhath Puja Songs For The Auspicious Festival

Chhath Puja is a festival dedicated to the Sun God- Lord Surya and is observed on the sixth day of the month of Karthika (in the Hindu calendar-Vikram Samvat).

The festival goes on for over a period of four days-Day 1- Nahaye Khaye, Day 2- Rasiaav-Roti/Kharna or Lohanda, Day 3- Sandhya Arghya and Day 4- Usha Arghya. The fast of Chhath Puja gets over after offering food to the Sun post 36 hours.

Chhath puja songs -

Kelwa Ke Paat Pa



Uthau Sooraj Bhaile Bihaan

Pahile Pahil Chhathi Maiya



Ghare Ghare Hota Mai Ke Bartiya



Kaanch Hi Baans Ke Bahangiya

Penhi Na Balam Ji Piyariya

Pehle Pahil Hum Kaini, Chhati Maiya Vrat Tohar

Ugi Ugi Deva

Chhath Kare Ai

Chhath Puja wishes

On the occasion of Chhath Puja, here are also some wishes you can send to close friends and family members. This can be done through a message on a greeting card. Read some of the wishes here:

Chhath Puja is about sincere devotion, perseverance, faith, and one’s belief. May you be showered with happiness and prosperity. May the gracious rays of the Sun God light up your life.

Enjoy a highly successful life ahead and stay blessed with happy life with your family. Have a sparkling Chhath Puja 2021!

Remove all negativities and embrace only goodness. May Chhath Puja bring you happiness in abundance.

May all your agonies drift away and may you be showered with God's choicest blessings. May this festival bring health and happiness to your family. A very Happy Chhath Puja to you and all at home.

On this Chhath puja, may chhathi Maiya give you the courage of a lion and the strength of an elephant. Happy Chhath 2021 to you and your family!

May this Chhath Puja mark the beginning of good life, fortune, and glory for you, setting a new and energetic phase for a highly successful life. Happy Chhath Puja!

This year, the festival began on November 8 and will conclude on November 11. The festival is majorly celebrated on the sixth day of the Hindu month of Karthik. The first day is known as Nahay Khay, while the next day is called Kharna. The fast of Chhath Puja is broken after offering food to the Sun after 36 hours.

Image: Shutterstock