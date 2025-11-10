Children's Day 2025: Know History, Significance, Quotes, Theme To Celebrate November 14

Children's Day 2025: It is a commemorative date celebrated annually on November 14 to honour children. The day falls on the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who was known to have been fond of children. On this day, teachers in school organise a program for children, whereas some schools declare a holiday on that day.

(A representative image: Freepik)

Children's Day 2025: History

It was in 1954, Children's Day was celebrated on November 14 in Delhi's National Stadium. More than 50,000 school children attended the celebration. Following this, in 1957, the Government of India officially declared November 14 Children's Day.

(A file photo of Jawaharlal Nehru | Image: IMDb)

Children's Day 2025: Significance & Theme

This year, the theme is 'For Every Child, Every Right'. The day celebrates children and their teachers honouring them either by gifting them books or organising a programme at the school. Affectionately called Chacha Nehru by children, Jawaharlal Nehru wanted to create an atmosphere in the country where the attention is on children and their welfare. In 1955, he established the Children's Film Society of Indian so that Indian children could see themselves represented.

(A representative image: Freepik)

Children's Day 2025: Quotes

"Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man."- Rabindranath Tagore.

Advertisement

"Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow." – APJ Abdul Kalam.

"It is a fundamental rule of human life, that if the approach is good, the response is good."

Advertisement

(A representative image: Freepik)

“Children have a real understanding only of that which they invent themselves.” - Jean Piaget

"Children are not things to be moulded but are people to be unfolded." – Jess Lair

“Education is an admirable thing, but it is well to remember from time to time that nothing that is worth knowing can be taught.” - Oscar Wilde