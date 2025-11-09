Step-by-step Recipe To Prepare Kadha To Get Natural Warmth Before the Winter Season

The winter season is incomplete without the intake of traditional kadha. Made using natural, easy-to-find kitchen ingredients, the winter beverage not only helps keep your body warm but also boosts immunity, fights seasonal infections. Known for its immunity-strengthening and detoxifying properties, kadha has been used for generations to relieve congestion, improve digestion, and promote overall wellness. Preparing it during winter sets in can help your body adapt to colder temperatures and protect you from common ailments like cough, cold, and flu.

A traditional kadha focuses on natural warming ingredients such as ginger, black pepper, cinnamon, tulsi, and cloves. These ingredients contain antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that help improve blood circulation and support respiratory health. Ginger aids in reducing throat irritation and keeps the digestive system strong, while cloves and cinnamon generate heat and help maintain body temperature. Black pepper enhances nutrient absorption, making the drink more potent, and tulsi provides antibacterial benefits that soothe the respiratory tract.

Ingredients to make kadha

2 cups of water

1-inch ginger (crushed)

4–5 tulsi leaves

½ teaspoon turmeric

3–4 cloves

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 small cinnamon stick

1 teaspoon honey or jaggery (optional)

How to make kadha

Begin by boiling two cups of water in a pan. Add crushed ginger, cloves, black pepper, cinnamon, and tulsi leaves. Let the mixture simmer for 10–12 minutes until the water reduces slightly and absorbs the essence of the spices. Add turmeric toward the end and turn off the flame. Strain the kadha into a cup and allow it to cool slightly before adding honey or jaggery for taste. For best results, drink it warm.

How often can you make kadha?

During pre-winter weeks, consuming kadha once a day can help strengthen immunity and provide gentle warmth. However, those with acidity or digestive issues should avoid overconsumption. For better direction, take suggestions from a physician or a dietician.