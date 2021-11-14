Children's Day 2021: Wishes, Images, GIFs & Messages To Share With Family And Friends

Children’s Day or Bal Diwas is celebrated on November 14 every year to mark the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Popularly referred to as “Chacha Nehru” by the kids, the Indian leader had an immense fondness for children.

Not once or twice, but several times Nehru had signified that children needed to be nurtured and protected as they are the ones who will determine the future of the country. It was because of this that Children’s Day-which was marked on November 20 earlier- came to be celebrated on November 14. Here are a few quotes, images, and messages to share on Children's Day 2021:

Children’s Day 2021: Happy Children's Day Images and GIFs:

Children’s Day Quotes:

Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man

Every child born into the world is a new thought of God, an ever-fresh and radiant possibility

We cannot fashion our children after our desires, we must have them and love them as God has given them to us

It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men

There are no seven wonders of the world in the eyes of a child. There are seven million

A child can ask a thousand questions that the wisest man cannot answer

There can be no keener the revelation of a society's soul than how it treats its children

Happy Children’s Day Messages and Statuses to share

Children are the flowers from heaven. Let’s make this world a safe and enjoyable place for our kids. Happy children’s day!

The bright, young, energetic souls who can effortlessly bring a smile on your face. A day dedicated to pampering them some more! Happy Children's Day!

My brightest shining star, may you get all the stars in your kitty. Love you, my child. Happy Children's Day!

Children carry the hopes for our brighter tomorrow and the dreams of our happy future. Wishing a very enjoyable day for children all over the world.

Every child is a different kind of flower, and all together, they make this world a beautiful garden. Happy Children's Day!

Image: United Nations