Chitragupta Puja 2021: Chitragupta Puja Wishes, Images, Shubh Muhurat, Vidhi & More

Chitragupta Puja, also known as Chitragupta Jayanti, is celebrated in North India, on the second day of the Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. The celebrations of Chitragupta Puja that fall after Diwali are being observed on November 6, this year. The day is also observed as Yama Dwitiya and Yamraj where the lord of death, is worshipped.

According to the Hindu faith, Chitragupta is believed to be the keeper of the account books, which have the database of all good and bad deeds performed by human beings during their stay on earth. The auspicious time to worship Lord Chitragupta is between 1.15 pm to 3.25 pm.

Chitragupta Puja 2021 Vidhi

The idol of Lord Chitragupta should be washed with water and then with rose water. Place a lighted Diya in front of the idol and prepare panchamitra using curd, milk, honey, sugar, and ghee.

Offer fruits and sweets prepared to the lord.

Further on the Swastika, put some rice and place a Kalash of water.

Read the holy book of Chitragupta puja. Perform the aarti after reading the katha.

Chitragupta puja wishes in hindi

मसिभाजनसंयुक्तं ध्यायेत्तं च महाबलम्। लेखिनीपट्टिकाहस्तं चित्रगुप्तं नमाम्यहम्।। आपको और आपके पूरे परिवार को Happy Chitragupta Puja 2021 मषी भाजन सन्युक्तश्चरसि त्वं महीतले लेखनी कटनी हस्त चित्रगुप्त नमोस्तुते। चित्रगुप्त नमस्तुभ्यम लेखाकक्षर दायाकम कायस्थ जाति मा साद्य चित्रगुप्त नमोस्तुते। Happy Chitragupta Puja 2021 आपके परिवार में सुख-समृद्धि का वास हो, आप और आपका परिवार स्वस्थ और सेहतमंद हो, आपको चित्रगुप्त पूजा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। Happy Chitragupta Puja 2021 पाप पुण्य का लेखा जिनके पास। ब्रम्ह-काया से हैं जो उत्पन्न। कायस्थ कुल के हैं जो जन्मदाता। वो परम परमेश्वर …. श्री चित्रगुप्त Happy Chitragupta Puja 2021

