Choti Diwali 2021: Kali Chaudas Significance, History, Puja Timings & More Details

With the onset of the festivities this year, the markets have been beautifully lit up and people are stepping out to begin the preparations with full zeal and fervor. According to the Hindu epic Ramayana, Diwali is the celebration of the victory of Lord Ram over Ravan. However, Choti Diwali or Kali Chaudas is celebrated on the 14th day of Ashwin month.

The day is celebrated while worshipping Maha-Kali or Shakti and is believed that on this day Kali killed the wicked Raktavija. Also referred to as Narak-Chaturdashi, Kali Chaudas is a day to abolish laziness and evil which create hell in our life and shine a light on life. The strength to protect others is referred to as Kali, and if it's used for God's work it is called Mahakali.

Kali Chaudas Significance

Kali Chaudas is also attached to the legend of Lord Hanuman. Hanuman who is believed to be hungry, was once lying down and saw the sun in the sky and thought it was a fruit and went to pick it. He flew into the sky and put the whole sun in his mouth causing darkness throughout the entire universe. Lord Indra requested Hanuman to return the sun, however, he refused. That’s when Lord Indra unleashed his vajra and knocked Hanuman down to earth thus, releasing the Sun.

On this auspicious occasion, people also worship Hanuman to protect them from Evil. The rituals of Kali Chaudas are strongly suggestive of the origin of Deepavali as a harvest festival is performed. Since then, Deepavali is being celebrated by people every year with joyous celebrations with a lot of fun and fireworks.

Kali Chaudas 2021 Puja Timings

This year, the Kali Chaudas Puja Time starts from 11:41 PM to 12:30 AM on November 4. On the other hand, Chaturdashi Tithi Begins on November 3 from 09:02 PM and will end on November 4 at 06:03 AM. In South India, the victory of good over evil is celebrated in a very peculiar way. People wake up before sunrise and prepare a paste by mixing Kumkum in oil, symbolizing blood, and after breaking a bitter fruit that represents the head of the demon King that was smashed by Krishna, apply that mixture on their foreheads. Then they have an oil bath using sandalwood paste.

