Choti Diwali 2021: When Is Shubh Muhurat? All Details On Puja Timing, Rituals & More

The nation is set to get decked in the 'festival of lights' as Diwali will be celebrated next week. The festivities usually last for over a week as various events are marked during this time. One of the occasions to be celebrated is Choti Diwali.

Choti Diwali is generally celebrated on the second day of the Diwali festivities. It is marked on the day after Dhanteras. Here's all you need to know about the date, puja timing, shubh muhurat and more.

Choti Diwali 2021

Choti Diwali is known by various names like Kali Chaudus, Naraka Chaturdashi and more. The occasion is marked on the 14th day of the Krishna Paksha, which is celebrated in the month of Ashwin, as per the Shalivahan Shaka Hindu calendar. Chaudus' stands for 14.

As per the Hindu scriptures, the gods Krishna, Satyabhama and Kali had killed the demon Narakasura on this day. The day is often spent in the worship of Mahakali and Shakti.

The day also signifies abolishment of demons like laziness and evil, which bring darkness to our life, thus making it all bright. Some also mark Hanuman Jayanti on this day.

When is Choti Diwali in 2021?

This year, the occasion will be marked on November 3.

Choti Diwali puja timing, shubh muhurat

As per Drik Panchang, an auspicious time to perform puja on Choti Diwali is from 11.49 PM to 12:41 AM, November 4. This duration is of 51 minutes.

Shubh Muhurat to perform the ritual Abhayanga Snan is from 05.40 AM to 06.03 AM.

One can also mark prayers for peace and to ward off evil, by lighting the 'chaturmukhi deepak' after 5.17 PM.

For the Hanuman Jayanti puja, the Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 09.02 AM on November 3 and ends at 06.03 AM on November 04.

Choti Diwali rituals

Among the rituals followed on Diwali are early morning puja with oil, flowers and sandalwood and other rituals throughout the day. Since Hanuman Jayanti is also marked on this day, Lord Hanuman is offered coconuts and a prasada of sesame seed, jaggery and rice flakes (poha) with ghee and sugar are served. Other delicacies of rice flakes are also created.

The rituals differ from different parts of the country. In Goa, effigies of the Narakasura are burnt at 4 AM. In West Bengal, it is believed that forefathers visit their dear ones on this day and devotees light diyas to ward off evil. In some places, food offerings a made in memory of their forefathers.

Devotees mark the occasion by lighting earthen lamps. Some also perform the ''abhayanga snan' on this day. The custom stands for purifying the soul and the body. Some devotees also put sesame oil on their head as well as their body, and then bath it with a traditional soap called ubtan, which is a blend of flours.