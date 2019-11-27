Christmas 2019: Here Are The Most Beautiful Churches In Chandigarh

Chandigarh is the capital of the Northern Indian states of Punjab and Haryana. It was designed by the Swiss-French modernist architect, Le Corbusier. The city is quite exceptional when it comes to its architecture. The people of Chandigarh celebrate all kinds of festivals. Home to many people, Chandigarh is known for its renowned attractions like Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden, and War Memorial. However, churches in Chandigarh are also exceptionally beautiful.

Christmas is an annual festival that commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ. The people of Chandigarh, irrespective of their religion, celebrate Christmas and embrace all cultures as well. This northern part of the country is beautifully lit around Christmas. Let’s look at some of the best churches you can find in Chandigarh.

Lifebridge Worship Centre

Location: Sector 45 C, Chandigarh

The LifeBridge Worship Centre was established in the year 2009 by Pastor James and Usha Chacko. Since its inception, this contemporary urban church has gathered a lot of support from the Christian community in Chandigarh. This church is doing a wonderful job in connecting people and listening to the prayers.

Citylight Church

Location: Sector 7 B, Chandigarh

Members of the community of all age groups visit this church, especially for Sunday prayers. The prayer service is held in English and Hindi. The service takes place from 10 am to 12 noon. The church also conducts a Bible study and family prayers on Wednesdays while kids have their own service on Sundays that includes craftwork and storytelling.

The Father’s House International Church

Location: Sector 47 C, Chandigarh

This church is dedicated to the well-being of the poor. Its Pastor, Jose Andrews, is fondly known as the Pastor of the Poor in the northern part of the country. This church has aimed at various social activities. But most importantly, it is aimed at poor children.

Mar Thoma Church

Location: Raipur Khurd, Chandigarh

Mar Thoma Church is among the most beautiful churches in Chandigarh. It is known for its architecture and interiors. The most notable part of the church is the chamber where the choir sings and the Pastor delivers his teachings.

