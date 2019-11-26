Christmas 2019: Churches In Chennai That You Need To Visit During Christmas

Christmas is a merry time for almost everyone around the globe. Brightly lit streets, decorated trees, the tune of Christmas carols humming in the atmosphere and even firecrackers mark the arrival of the festivals. However, there is more to Christmas than just hogging on cakes and chocolates. For an authentic experience, one should always visit a church on Christmas eve, i.e, on December 24. If you are from Chennai and are planning to go for the Christmas Mass this year, then read on.

ALSO READ | Friends: Here Are Some Christmas-themed Episodes From The Cult Sitcom

Churches to visit in Chennai on Christmas:

1. Santhome Church

One of the oldest churches in Chennai, Santhome Church was initially built by the Portuguese and later rebuilt by the British. There is also a belief in Christian mythology that St. Thomas stayed in this church for a brief period when he came to India. Santhome Church authorities start the preparation for the festivities more than 20 days in advance. The church is a fine piece of architecture due to its neo-gothic style and makes it a treat for the eyes especially during Christmas when it is decorated.

ALSO READ | Christmas 2019: Five Fun Ways To Upgrade Your Cake Game

2. Armenian Church

Built-in 1712, the Armenian Church is counted amongst one of the oldest churches in India. Many devotees who come to this church believe that if you offer sincere and honest prayers here, then they will be fulfilled. The church transports you to a whole different world of serenity when you enter. During Christmas, the church is all lit up in glittery lights and people rush in huge numbers to attend the Christmas Eve’s midnight mass.

ALSO READ | ‘Christmas Explosion’ Challenge Videos On TikTok Are Breaking Internet

3. Annai Velankanni Church

Annai Velankanni Church is located on the shores of Chennai’s Elliot's Beach. During Christmas, the church is decorated and there are even various small-scale stalls set up on the church’s ground. The church attracts many devotees from all over Tamil Nadu. The small church and the ground is filled with people for the midnight mass, so make sure you are a bit early.

ALSO READ | Christmas Movies: The 10 Best Family Friendly Movies To Watch This Christmas