Christmas Party Ideas: How To Host A Budget-friendly Party When You're Nearly Broke

Christmas is just around the corners and it is a mandate that you start your planning right away if you are the Christmas host this year. This is to ensure that you don't get last-minute anxiety about party planning. Christmas party is basically full of carols, exchanging gifts, Christmas decorations, baked goods, and Santa themed events. Here are some ways by which you can have a Christmas party even when you are broke as it is the end of the month.

ALSO READ| Christmas 2019: How To Send Popular 'Merry Christmas' Stickers On WhatsApp

Budget-friendly tips for hosting a Christmas party

Activities- If you are planning to host a Christmas party on a budget then focus more on including a variety of activities and games instead of spreading out a series of a platter for your Christmas party.

Desserts- Serve bite-size dessert dishes so that your guests can fill up on sweets as the sweets turn out to be more filling as compared to the dessert options.

Budget- Prepare your budget well ahead of the party and always keep that in the back of your mind, so whenever you feel the urge to spend your savings you will have a budget to look back to.

ALSO READ| Taimur Ali Khan's 'Christmas-themed' Birthday Party Looks No Less Than A Dream Land

Cut back the alcohol- Cut back on your alcohol expenditure by installing hot cocoa in your house with baked goods as the snackable around it.

Guestlist- Invite only those who matter to you. Revise your guest list according to that.

Prepare the food at home- Don't order the party food from outside and prepare it at home.

Potluck party - Potlucks are the best way to save time and host the best party of the year while being on a budget.

Watch a movie at home- Prepare a projector and a white screen to project your movie on a big screen. Arrange for the drinks, popcorn and the snacks that go along with your crowd.

Customised gifts- Gift each of the people a personalised gift according to what they like, this will show how much you care about them as well as the focus of your party will shift on the gifts instead of the food platter.

ALSO READ| Best Christmas Parties In Goa To Experience The Glory Of The Festive Season

ALSO READ| Mariah Carey's Best Christmas Songs That Are Ideal For Your 2019 Party