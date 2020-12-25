Christmas Shayari And Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones

Christmas is also known as Feast of the Nativity and it is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed on December 25 every year. It is one of the most joyous annual festivals celebrated all over the world. Although some of us won’t be able to celebrate this festival with our loved ones due to the pandemic, we can still be with them virtually. Here are a few Christmas shayaris to share with your friends and family on this merry day.

Merry Christmas Shayari to share

Chand ne apni chandani bikheri hain

Aur taro ne aasma ko sajaya hain

Lekar taufa aman aur pyaar ka.

Dekho Swarg se koi farishta aaya hai

merry christmas day

Khuda se kya maangu tere waste,

Sada khushiyo se bhare ho tere jeevan k raste,

Hansi tere chehre pe rahe ess tarah.

Khushbu phool ka sathh nibhati hai jis tarah…

Happy Merry Christmas Day

aaya santa aaya leke khushiya hajar,

bacho ke liye gift aur dher sara pyar,

ho jaye khushiyon ki aap sab par bahar,

mubarak ho aapko christmas ka tyohar…

Happy Christmas Day

Devdoot banke koi aayega

Saari aashayein tumhari

Poori karke jaayega

Christmas ke iss shubh din par

Tohfe khushiyo ke de jayega Happy Xmas 2020

लो आ गया जिसका था इंतजार,

सब मिल के बोलो मेरे यार,

दिसंबर में लाया क्रिसमस बहार

मुबारक हो आपको क्रिसमस मेरे यार

Aapki aankho mein saje ho jo bhi sapne

Aur dil mein chupi ho jo bhi abhilashaye

Ye Christmas ka parv unhe sach kar jaye

Aap ke liye hai humari yahi shubhkamnaye.

ना कोई कार्ड भेज रहा हूँ

ना कोई फूल भेज रहा हूँ

सिर्फ सच्चे दिल से मैं आपको

क्रिसमस और नव वर्ष की

शुभकामनाएं भेज रहा हूँ हैप्पी क्रिसमस

इस क्रिसमस पर आपका जीवन क्रिसमस ट्री की तरह

हरा भरा हो और भविष्य तारों की तरह चमचमाता रहे

देवदूत बनके कोई आएगा, सारी आशाएं तुम्हारी, पूरी करके जायेगे, क्रिसमस के इस शुभ दिन पर, तौफे खुशियों के दे जायेगा!

क्रिसमस का यह प्यारा सा त्यौहार,

जिंदगी में लाये खुशियाँ अपार,

सांता क्लाउस आये आपके घर,

शुभकामना हमारी करो स्वीकार.

मैरी क्रिसमस.

