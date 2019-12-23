Christmas Songs That Were Chart-topping Holiday Music Hits And People Love It

People irrespective of their age, caste, creed, sex, and religion love to listen to Christmas music. The start of winter season generates the excitement for Christmas, and you can listen to fabulous Christmas carols, holiday greetings songs, etc. to make your Christmas vacation fun-filled as well as musical.

If you think about it, the merry-making and celebration during Christmas indeed remain incomplete without good songs and peppy Christmas music. If you wish to listen to famous Christmas exclusive tracks and make these holidays more heartwarming than ever. Here is a list of five highly popular Christmas songs according to Mic.com.

5 Famous Christmas Songs that set in the Quintessential X-mas Ambience

A Jolly Christmas by Frank Sinatra

This album was first released back in 1957 by the then famous Capitol records in America. When we talk of Frank Sinatra’s first elaborate Christmas album, this is the album that comes in mind instantly. The album has been modified and reissued many a time over the years.

White Christmas by Bing Crosby

This song is probably the most popular one among holiday songs. According to Guinness World Records, this was declared to be the "best-selling single of all time." In this song, the listeners will get a vivid picture of a picturesque Christmas setting. The legendary Christmas song was released in the year 1942.

The Christmas Song by Nat King Cole

The popularity of this song got it into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1974. The famous line of the song, “chestnuts roasting on an open fire” is still hummed by many all across the globe. This classic was originally written in the year 1945 and was recorded by Nat King Cole in the spring of 1946.

Frosty the Snowman by Gene Autry

This song was first recorded in 1950 after the success of Rudolph, the red-nosed Reindeer. Autry recorded this peppy number for kids. This song was a seasonal hit, and later on, the song was used in other media.

Wham’s Holiday song, Last Christmas

This song was sung by British pop star George Michael in 1984, and it gained popularity instantly because of its catchy tune. This Christmas song talks about the sadness that the Christmas holiday brings with it, which makes it stand out among otherwise upbeat Christmas songs.

