Christmas Traditions Around The World That Are Spine-chilling And Terrifying To The Core

Christmas symbolizes happiness, joy and togetherness all round the world. The festival can brighten up anyone's day. But unaware to some, it is also capable to give you some major chills at times. There are some Christmas traditions across the world which are horrifying and spine-chilling. This Christmas 2019, let's take a look at some of the frightening Christmas traditions across the world.

Check out some horrifying Christmas traditions

Frau Perchta

The tradition is mainly observed in Austria and Bavaria. Legend has it that Frau Perchta was a witch who came to see who has been naughty or nice. The witch tends to slit the bellies of those children who have been naughty and stuff their bodies with straw. The tradition has people dressing up as Perchta and warding off the evil winter spirits. This is carried off in the annual Perchten gathering in Germany and Bravia.

Krampus

This tradition is followed at various places Slovenia, Croatia, Austria and Northern Italy. In some European countries, St Nicholas has some counterparts who are negative in nature. One such counterpart is Krampus who is a demonic monster which looks like a half-goat and whips bad children. The tradition has people dressing up as Krampus on the Eve of St. Nicholas which takes place on December 5, 2019.

Gryla and the Yule Cat

This tradition is common in Ireland. Gryla was a terrifying ogre who lived in a cave and used to kidnap children and cook them in a vat of stew. Yule Cat was one of her companions. The Yule Ball goes on a 'hunt' for Gryla during Christmas and the only way to escape its wrath is by showing that you have got new dresses and gifts for Christmas which will prove that you have been a good kid.

Marie Lywd

This tradition is a common sight in Wales. The tradition can prove to be a terrifying sight for all the little kiddos out there. It involves people going from door-to-door as they don a horse skeleton while being wrapped in a blanket. If that was not enough, the eye cavities of the horse possess a fake eyeball which adds to the horror.

