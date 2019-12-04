Churches In Indore That Have A Special Connection With History

Indore is considered to be the educational hub of India. The city has some of the best educational institutes like the Indian Insitute of Management and Indian Institute of Technology to its name. Often termed as the cleanest city of Madhya Pradesh, Indore is home to some of the ancient churches too that were built during the Colonial Era.

Churches in Indore

According to an online portal, churches in the northern part of India were built during the British Rule. An online portal claims, that Indore hosts the best colonial churches in the country. All the churches in Indore are reportedly built in Indo-Gothic style, where they are decorated with beautiful paintings and baroque style ornamentation.

Churches in Indore having a unique connection with history

Red Church, Red Church Colony

Located near the Holkar Palace on National Highway-59, the church is reportedly one of the oldest monuments in Indore. The church is famous among the locals as St. Francis Of Assisi. The Red Church's community recently started a school near the church, which was reportedly one of the cherished dreams of a priest of Red Church. One of the oldest churches in Indore, the place is reportedly visited by many devotees, especially during Christmas. It is said to have the best Christmas celebrations in Indore.

Address: 10, Godhra Hwy, Red Church Colony, Navlakha, Indore, Madhya Pradesh 452001

White Church, White Church Colony

Located near the popular Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the church was reportedly built in 1858. According to an online portal, Sir Robert North Hamilton, Governor-General of India, catapulted the White Church during the Colonial Era. This church's architecture has a stark resemblance to the colonial designs. The church attracts devotees from other faiths too for prayers, especially during Christmas.

Address: Pipliyahana Road, White Church Colony, Indore, Madhya Pradesh 452001

