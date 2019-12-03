5-yr-old Girl's Body Found In Dilapidated Building In Indore

In another tragic case, a missing five-year-old girl, who was sleeping with her parents under a bridge in Indore's Mhow, was found dead in an abandoned building on Monday, December 2. The Mhow police station in-charge Abhay Nema said the girl was sleeping under the bridge with her parents who are beggars. She was found missing the next morning.

The police started a search operation for the girl after the parents lodged a complaint. Hours later, the girl's body was found in a dilapidated building. After being identified by the parents, the body has been sent for post-mortem. "It is suspected to be a case of abduction and rape. We will clear that after receiving the reports of post-mortem," Nema said. Prima facie, the girl was found strangled to death by the unknown accused. A case has been registered and five teams have been formed to ascertain the identity of the accused and arrest him.

Rape issue flares up in Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha members on Monday expressed outrage over rape cases in various parts of the country, including the Hyderabad rape and murder case, even as the Centre said it was ready for a discussion and willing to explore stringent provisions in the laws to check such incidents. Responding to a discussion during Zero Hour in the wake of the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he was falling short of words to condemn the heinous crime.

Hyderabad Horror

Last week, police found the burnt body of a 27-year-old woman, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital, under a culvert in Hyderabad after being spotted by passersby. Members of the victim's family had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on Wednesday. Police said she had gone to the hospital after she parked her two-wheeler near Shamshabad toll plaza and took a shared cab. The victim's sister said that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as of a lorry driver. Addressing the press on Friday evening, the Hyderabad Police confirmed that the doctor was gangraped and said that it was pre-planned. The police also confirmed that four accused have been arrested and that they will refer the case to fast track courts for speedy justice.

(With ANI inputs)