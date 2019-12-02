Cochin (Kochi) Carnival Is A Tradition Dating Back To 18th Century Colonial Era | Details

This carnival is Fort Kochi's biggest event. It goes on for 10 days, which begins on New Year's Eve. It is renowned for its colourful costumes, street parades, decorated elephants, music, dance, etc.

All about Cochin Carnival

This carnival is closely related to the Portuguese custom. Portuguese took their New Year celebrations to the State during the colonial years, and it eventually came to be known as the Cochin Carnival. During the 16th and 17th century, Portuguese dominated the city, and Fort Kochi was their capital. So, for their celebrations, it became the main ground. To date, the European style of merrymaking, party, and celebration continues.

Participation, fun, development, harmony, and community are the main pillars of this carnival. Celebrations begin on December 25 and end on New Year's Day. It is a blend of the celebration of Christmas and New Year. The carnival starts with Carnival Flag hoisting on Vasco Da Gama Square. The celebration's objective is to decorate and celebrate Kerala as a bride. Everywhere in the city, you can find decorations. In order to create a fiesta, many fairs, games, sports, art displays and other celebrations are held.

Enjoy numerous competitions such as beach volleyball, swimming, war shooting, kayaking, cycling, wrestling, boxing, etc. People of all ages participate in the parade by wearing fancy costumes. To be part of this party, visitors are more than welcome. A large procession takes place on New Year's Day from Fort Kochi. Tourists celebrate with Chenda Melam, traditional dance, and music, and the fair ends at the beach late at night. Visitors can enjoy the music of Panchavadyam, which is a harmonious mix of five different instruments.

Cochin International Airport is the closest airport to get here. It is situated about 37 km from Fort Kochi in Nedumbassery. It is an international airport with Kerala that covers important tourist destinations around the globe. You can find a lot of road transport from the airport to get directly to the fort. If you choose a train, Ernakulum, 12 km from the fort, is the nearest train junction. There are numerous cabs, cars, and buses to enter the fort directly from the station.

