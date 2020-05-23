Commonwealth Day Quotes To Send Across To Celebrate Oneness Of Different Nations

Commonwealth Day which replaced the former Empire Day in the year 1958, is the annual celebration of the Commonwealth of Nations. Commonwealth Day is often celebrated on the second Monday of March. However, it will be celebrated on May 24 in India which is also Late Queen Victoria's Birthday.

On this day, the Queen addresses people about Commonwealth and her message is broadcasted throughout the world. Commonwealth Day 2020 theme is ‘Delivering a Common Future’. It centres and highlights how all the member countries in the Commonwealth family are transforming, connecting and innovating to help achieve some of the biggest goals. Here is a collection of a few Commonwealth Day quotes to send across on this day.

Commonwealth Day quotes

"The Commonwealth makes the world safe for diversity" ~ Nelson Mandela

"We must conceive of this whole universe as one commonwealth of which both gods and men are members." ~ Marcus Tullius Cicero

"Mounting an expedition to actualize a Compassionate Commonwealth of all peoples...is the great spiritual challenge of our time." ~ Sam Keen

"The Commonwealth is a mixture of developing and developed world, in which the developed countries were very influential and their policies hold sway most of the time." ~ Mahathir Mohamad

"It is easy enough to define what the Commonwealth is not. Indeed, this is quite a popular pastime." ~ Queen Elizabeth II

"It is necessary to take an active part in politics to observe how often the welfare of the party organization is put before the issues, even before the welfare of the commonwealth." ~ Charles Edison

"Though bachelors are the strongest stakes, married men are the best binders, in the hedge of the commonwealth." ~ Thomas Fuller

"Sooner or later for good or ill, united mankind, equipped with science and power, will probably turn its attention to the other planets, not only for economic exploitation but also as possible homes for man. The goal for the solar system would seem to be that it should become an interplanetary community of very diverse worlds. Through the pooling of this wealth of experience, through this 'commonwealth of worlds,' new levels of mental and spiritual development should become possible, levels at present quite inconceivable to man." ~ Olaf Stapledon

"A Parliament is that to the Commonwealth which the soul is to the body. It behoves us therefore to keep the facility of that soul from distemper." ~ John Pym

"The trappings of a monarchy would set up an ordinary commonwealth." ~ Samuel Johnson

"So the nature required to make a really noble Guardian of our commonwealth will be swift and strong, spirited, and philosophic." ~ Plato

"The idea of a commonwealth relationship is alien to most people but I think that's true generally." ~ Sonia Sotomayor

"Philosophers make imaginary laws for imaginary commonwealths, and their discourses are as the stars, which give little light because they are so high." ~ Francis Bacon

"If the mind is common to us, then also the reason, whereby we are reasoning beings, is common. If this is so, then also the reason which enjoins what is to be done or left undone is common. If this is so, the law also is common; if this is so, we are citizens; if this is so, we are partakers in one constitution; if this is so, the Universe is a kind of Commonwealth." ~ Marcus Aurelius

“All life is linked together in such a way that no part of the chain is unimportant. Frequently, upon the action of some of these minute beings depends the material success or failure of a great commonwealth.”

― John Henry Comstock

“The great enemy of freedom is the alignment of political power with wealth. This alignment destroys the commonwealth - that is, the natural wealth of localities and the local economies of household, neighbourhood, and community - and so destroys democracy, of which the commonwealth is the foundation and practical means.”

― Wendell Berry

