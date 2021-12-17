Datta Jayanti 2021: Happy Dattatreya Jayanti Images, Wallpapers, Pics And Whatsapp Status

To be celebrated on December 18 this year, Datta Jayanti is one of the most important and auspicious festivals in the Hindu calendar. Also known as Dattatreya Jayanti, the festival is celebrated to commemorate the birth of the Hindu God Dattatreya as it is observed on the full moon day of the Margashirsha month every year.

Furthermore, Lord Dattatreya is considered to be the incarnation of Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Shiva. With the devotees getting into the spirits of the festival, here is a list of wishes, WhatsApp statuses, images and more to share with your friends and family to wish them a happy Dattatreya Jayanti.

Datta Jayanti 2021 wishes

Warm wishes to everyone on Datta Jayanti! May peace and prosperity be bestowed upon all!

Happy Datta Jayanti to you and everyone. Best wishes for today's Kriya Diksha Havan. Jai Gurudev Datta!

May Lord Datta Bless You All With Happiness and Prosperity in the Coming Year. Happy Datta Jayanti!

My good wishes on this occasion of Datta Jayanti. I pray that the blessings of Lord Datta always be upon us!

My best wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Sri Datta Jayanti. May lord Datta always guide and bless us on the path of righteousness.

On this Datta Jayanti, may the divine trinity of Lord Dattatreya bless you and your family, Happy Dattatreya Jayanti! Wish you peace and happiness on Dattatreya Jayanti today!

May you and your loved ones be blessed on Datta Jayanti. Pray that Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva bless us all on Dattatreya Jayanti!

Datta Jayanti 2021 WhatsApp status

This Dattatreya Jayanti, let us all eliminate the negativity that seeks refuge within us, to evolve and be better persons. May only goodness prevail. Here's wishing a very Happy Dattatreya Jayanti to you and your family. READ | Tina Datta to keep Ganesh Chaturthi festivities low-key; Brings home eco-friendly idol

Dattatreya will bless us in joy and pain

For prayers never go in vain

Wish you a Happy Dattatreya Jayanti oh dear friend

May our togetherness never end.

Dattatreya Jayanti is an auspicious day

To celebrate the glory of guru’s love

May all your dreams come true

May Dattatreya keep blessing you from heaven above.

Tommorow is Datta Jayanti

Worship Lord Dattatreya and ask for blessings

Jaya Gurudeva Datta pic.twitter.com/N5pIpaFHO3 — Simple Astro (@simple_astro) December 17, 2021

Datta Jayanti greetings 🙏

आदौ ब्रह्मा मध्ये विष्णुरन्ते देव:सदाशिव:|

मूर्तित्रय स्वरुपाय दत्तात्रेय नमोस्तु ते ||

I bow humbly to Sri Dattatreya,who is of the form of tri-murthies brahma at the origin,Vishnu in the middle,Shiva at the end. #DattaJayanti pic.twitter.com/dHmPB5PxGD — Vijay Kumar shrivastav (@VijayKu34334001) December 16, 2021

Margashirsha Shukla Ekadashi is celebrated as #GitaJayanti, the symbolic birth of Shrimad Bhagvad Gita.



Gita Jayanti is celebrated on Margashirsha Shukla Ekadashi as per the Hindu panchang. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/5DZTH7ifY8 — Bandaru Dattatreya (@Dattatreya) December 14, 2021

Image: Shutterstock