Datta Jayanti 2021: Happy Dattatreya Jayanti Images, Wallpapers, Pics And Whatsapp Status

Image: Shutterstock
To be celebrated on December 18 this year, Datta Jayanti is one of the most important and auspicious festivals in the Hindu calendar. Also known as Dattatreya Jayanti, the festival is celebrated to commemorate the birth of the Hindu God Dattatreya as it is observed on the full moon day of the Margashirsha month every year.
Furthermore, Lord Dattatreya is considered to be the incarnation of Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Shiva. With the devotees getting into the spirits of the festival, here is a list of wishes, WhatsApp statuses, images and more to share with your friends and family to wish them a happy Dattatreya Jayanti.
This Dattatreya Jayanti, let us all eliminate the negativity that seeks refuge within us, to evolve and be better persons. May only goodness prevail. Here's wishing a very Happy Dattatreya Jayanti to you and your family.
Dattatreya will bless us in joy and pain
For prayers never go in vain
Wish you a Happy Dattatreya Jayanti oh dear friend
May our togetherness never end.
Dattatreya Jayanti is an auspicious day
To celebrate the glory of guru’s love
May all your dreams come true
May Dattatreya keep blessing you from heaven above.
Tommorow is Datta Jayanti— Simple Astro (@simple_astro) December 17, 2021
Worship Lord Dattatreya and ask for blessings
Jaya Gurudeva Datta pic.twitter.com/N5pIpaFHO3
Datta Jayanti greetings 🙏— Vijay Kumar shrivastav (@VijayKu34334001) December 16, 2021
आदौ ब्रह्मा मध्ये विष्णुरन्ते देव:सदाशिव:|
मूर्तित्रय स्वरुपाय दत्तात्रेय नमोस्तु ते ||
I bow humbly to Sri Dattatreya,who is of the form of tri-murthies brahma at the origin,Vishnu in the middle,Shiva at the end. #DattaJayanti pic.twitter.com/dHmPB5PxGD
Margashirsha Shukla Ekadashi is celebrated as #GitaJayanti, the symbolic birth of Shrimad Bhagvad Gita.— Bandaru Dattatreya (@Dattatreya) December 14, 2021
Gita Jayanti is celebrated on Margashirsha Shukla Ekadashi as per the Hindu panchang. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/5DZTH7ifY8