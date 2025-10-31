Dev Deepawali 2025: Know Exact Date, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Significance And More About The Festival Of Lights | Image: X/Ishan Tyagi

Dev Diwali aka Dev Deepawali, is one of the most sacred Hindu festivals celebrated with great joy and devotion on the fifteenth day after Diwali. The festival takes place primarily in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. It falls on the Purnima Tithi of the Kartik month. Each year, the holy city of Kashi lights up beautifully as devotees celebrate this auspicious occasion with lamping diyas and pooja.

Dev Diwali 2025: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Dev Deepawali is on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

According to the panchang, Pradoshakal Dev Deepawali Muhurat: 05:15 pm to 07:50 pm.

Purnima Tithi Begins - 10:36 pm on Nov 4, 2025.

Purnima Tithi Ends - 06:48 pm on Nov 5, 2025.

Dev Diwali Rituals

Dev Deepawali, celebrated on Kartik Purnima, marks the day when devotees take a sacred dip in the Ganges and light millions of earthen lamps (diyas) at dusk, brightening the ghats and temples of Varanasi. Observed 15 days after Diwali, this festival is mainly celebrated in Varanasi, the holy city of Lord Vishwanath. The riverfront glows with countless oil lamps, while devotees witness grand Ganga Aarti ceremonies, processions, cultural performances, and the lighting of diyas across ghats, temples, and boats.

Dev Diwali 2025: Significance

People across the nation celebrate this festival with deep devotion and enthusiasm. Devotees honour Lord Shiva’s victory over the demon Tripurasur. It is believed that on this auspicious day, all gods and goddesses appeared in Varanasi, India, to mark Lord Shiva’s triumph. Thousands of diyas illuminate the city as residents light clay lamps to brighten their homes and streets.