Halloween 2025: From Ghost Cupcakes To Spider Cookies, Ideal Desserts To Celebrate The Spooky Festival

Halloween is one of the favourite celebrations across the world, celebrated annually on October 31. The day roots back to the Celtic festival of Samhain, which marked the end of summer and the beginning of winter. Well! If you think that Halloween is all about costumes, candies and spooky decorations, then you should think again. Many countries celebrate this festival with their own rituals and traditions. A big part of the day is the practice of ‘trick or treat’. You can elevate the treating this year by trying out these Halloween desserts, designed specially for the spooky festival.

Ghost cupcakes

Ghost cupcakes | Source: Pinterest

Coming straight out of a haunted bakery, these cupcakes barely take any effort. These cupcakes are adorable, slightly scary and just about perfect for a Halloween party.

How to make

Step 1: Prepare a batch of chocolate or vanilla cupcakes and let them cool for some time.

Advertisement

Step 2: Now, with white frosting, create a tall swirl to make it look like a ghost.

Step 3: Top it off with chocolate chips or candy eyes.

Advertisement

Step 4: Refrigerate them for a while before serving, and they're ready to haunt your menu.

Spider Cookies

Spider Cookies | Source: Pinterest

These little scary cookies are just the right choice if you want to frighten your guests.

How to make

Step 1: Prepare a standard chocolate cookie, and while they are still warm, press them roundly like a truffle or candy button in the centre.

Step 2: Now, use melted chocolate to pipe on eight tiny legs and finish with sugar eyes.

Mummy Brownies

Mummy Brownies | Source: Pinterest

These chewy, rich and scary are the absolute Halloween treats that you can try this year.

How to make

Step 1: Bake brownies and let them cool for some time.

Step 2: Next, drizzle them with melted white chocolate in the form of bandages.

Step 3: To make it creepy, add the candy eyes and keep the brownies on one side until the chocolate hardens.

Graveyard Pudding Cups

Graveyard Pudding Cups | Source: Pinterest

This spooky dish is scary, chocolatey, and incredibly simple. Besides that, they are easy for kids to put together.

How to make

Step 1: Create a layer of chocolate pudding and crushed biscuits to make that "soil" effect.

Step 2: Gently, insert a cookie vertically as a gravestone.

Step 3: Sprinkle gummy worms or bones, and then refrigerate before serving.

Pumpkin Patch Cheesecake Bites

Pumpkin Patch Cheesecake Bites | Source: Pinterest

Bite-sized, smooth and tiny—these staples are just to brighten up your Halloween table with a vibrant orange dish.

How to make

Step 1: Make a no-bake cheesecake and fit the mini moulds with the mixture.

Step 2: When the mixture is firm, orange icing or melted chocolate can be used for the top of each one.

Step 3: Now, imitate a pumpkin stem with a pretzel stick or green candy to complete the look.

Monster Rice Krispie Treats

Monster Rice Krispie Treats | Source: Pinterest

These monsters are lovable rather than frightful and dangerously addictive.

How to make

Step 1: Make Rice Krispies treats and simply cut them into small bars.

Step 2: Now, dip half of the bars in melted coloured chocolate (black, orange, purple or green) to make it look vibrant.