Devshayani Ekadashi 2025: When Is Chaturmas Beginning? Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Fast Rituals And Legend

Devshayani Ekadashi 2025: Also known as Hari Shayani Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day of Shukla Paksha of the Hindu month of Ashadha (June-July of the English calendar), generally after Jagannath Rathyatra. From here begins Chaturmas, a holy period of four months in the Hindu calendar. On this day, Lord Vishnu goes to sleep and wakes up after four months on Prabodhini Ekadashi in the month of Kartik. This year, the auspicious day will fall on July 6, 2025.

Devshayani Ekadashi 2025: Date & Shubh Muhurat

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 06:58 PM on July 05, 2025

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 09:14 PM on July 06, 2025

Parana Time - 05:29 AM to 08:16 AM on July 07, 2025

Devshayani Ekadashi 2025: Significance & Fasting Rituals

On this day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu and observe a fast. The fast demands abstinence from all grains, beans, cereals and tamasic vegetables. Begin the day by waking early in the morning and taking a bath. Wear fresh clothes and clean the house temple. After this, offer flowers and tulsi to Lord Vishnu and do tilak from sandalwood paste. Recite Vishnu Sahasranama, chanting “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya". Offer sattvic food to Lord Vishnu and conclude the puja. It is said observing fast on this day will help in washing away sins and lead to liberation.

However, devotees should be careful while concluding the fast. They should avoid breaking the fast during Hari Vasara. The most preferred time to break the fast is Pratahkal.

Devshayani Ekadashi 2025: Legend