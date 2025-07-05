Devshayani Ekadashi 2025: When Is Chaturmas Beginning? Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Fast Rituals And Legend

Updated 5 July 2025 at 12:46 IST
Devshayani Ekadashi 2025: Also known as Hari Shayani Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day of Shukla Paksha of the Hindu month of Ashadha (June-July of the English calendar), generally after Jagannath Rathyatra. From here begins Chaturmas, a holy period of four months in the Hindu calendar. On this day, Lord Vishnu goes to sleep and wakes up after four months on Prabodhini Ekadashi in the month of Kartik. This year, the auspicious day will fall on July 6, 2025.
Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 06:58 PM on July 05, 2025
Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 09:14 PM on July 06, 2025
Parana Time - 05:29 AM to 08:16 AM on July 07, 2025
On this day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu and observe a fast. The fast demands abstinence from all grains, beans, cereals and tamasic vegetables. Begin the day by waking early in the morning and taking a bath. Wear fresh clothes and clean the house temple. After this, offer flowers and tulsi to Lord Vishnu and do tilak from sandalwood paste. Recite Vishnu Sahasranama, chanting “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya". Offer sattvic food to Lord Vishnu and conclude the puja. It is said observing fast on this day will help in washing away sins and lead to liberation.
However, devotees should be careful while concluding the fast. They should avoid breaking the fast during Hari Vasara. The most preferred time to break the fast is Pratahkal.
In the Bhavishyottara Purana, Krishna narrates the significance of Shayani Ekadashi to Yudhishthira. King Mandata's kingdom had faced drought for three years. The king was unable to find a solution to please the rain gods. One day, a sage Angiras advised him to observe the fast on Devashayani Ekadashi and worship Lord Vishnu. On doing so, by the grace of Vishnu, there was rain in the kingdom.
